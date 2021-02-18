The Lodi & Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce has announced its
2020 Annual Business Award Winners.
The following businesses and community members have been recognized for their contributions to the Lodi and Lake Wisconsin area:
-Small Business of the Year: Milestone Investment Management.
-Medium Business of the Year: Sunshine Child Care Center.
-Large Business of the Year: Koltes Lumber.
-Non-Profit of the Year: Grace Valley Church.
-Best Customer Service of the Year: Lodi Alpacas Uptown.
-Most Improvement of the Year: Willow Tree Wellness.
-Volunteer of the Year: Cody Endres.
-Dedication to the Chamber Award: Geoff Lorenz.
-Dedication to the Chamber Award: Mike Clark.
