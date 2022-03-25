Jared Ripp, a farmer from Dane, won first place in Division B: Conventional Non-Irrigated within the state of Wisconsin as part of the 2021 National Corn Yield Contest. The contest is sponsored by the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA).
Ripp’s hybrid of DEKALB DKC58-06RIB had a yield of 322.5088 bushels per acre. It was well ahead of second place — Watertown’s Alex Coughlin (289.7433 bushels/acre) and third place’s Ron Digman of Mount Hope (288.3498 bushels/acre). Ripp’s yield was also second highest across all six divisions within Wisconsin — second only to Shullsburg’s Tim Appell in Division D: No-Till Non-Irrigated (323.9837 bushels/acre).
Ripp also finished third in the nation for his corn yield among the seven states that also boast Division B, the Corn Belt states — Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Ohio. He finished behind Troy Uphoff of Indiana (354.985 bushels/acre) and Rhylan Kalb of Indiana (351.052 bushels/acre).
The Dane farmer was one of only 27 national winners. The 2021 contest participation included 7,213 entries from 47 states. Of the state winners, 27 growers — three from each of nine classes — were named national winners, representing 14 states.
The average yield among national winners was more than 376.7593 bushels per acre — more than double the projected 2021 U.S. average of 177 bushels per acre. While there is no overall contest winner, yields from first, second and third place farmers’ overall production categories topped 269.4164 bushels per acre. Through the farmers’ efforts, NCGA members contributed valuable data that will help all growers overcome incredible obstacles as they continue to drive efficient and sustainable agricultural production.
“The National Corn Yield Contest provides a special two‐fold opportunity — contribute to the knowledge that will help corn farmers thrive in the future while enjoying good‐natured competition and camaraderie with their peers today,” said Lowell Neitzel, chair of NCGA’s Member and Consumer Engagement Action Team. “At its core, NCGA shapes dynamic, change‐driven farmers, from the grassroots activists speaking up on policy issues to the dedicated farmer leaders who lead our organization.”