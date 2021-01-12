The Lochner family, which has owned Ace Hardware stores for many decades in the area, announced recently that it is selling its stores to NFI.
Bob Lochner, who owns the stores in DeForest, Sauk City, Middleton Springs and the Ace Hilldale in Madison, made the announcement. Bob took over the Sauk City store from his parents, Jerry and Elaine.
“My parents, began in a small store in a small community (Sauk City and Prairie du Sac),” Bob said. “They innovated and established the tradition of trying to sell a few customers as many good and services as possible.”
It included hardware, housewares, water softeners, heating and air conditioners, TVs and much more.
The flagship store in Sauk City is one of the oldest Ace Hardware’s in the country, as the company now has more than 5,000 stores in 60 countries.
“Over time, Ace Sauk Prairie was enlarged twice and we developed the Cayuse Shop and Wilderness Fish & Game …and we added Ace stores in other communities,” Bob Lochner said.
The Lochner name will still have ownership in the area. The Cayuse Shop in Sauk City will still be operated by Bob Lochner’s sister, Sandy. Also, Wilderness Fish & Game will continue to be owned and operated by Bob’s nephew, Tom.
The Lochners have been very appreciative of all those who have worked in the Ace Hardware stores over the years.
“Our staff over all our years have always been part of our family,” the release states. It further states that the Lochners were proud to be part of Ace as it rose to the top of the industry, as evident by its many JD Power awards.
Bob Lochner concluded that he won’t be “gone” as he will continue to be the landlord for the Sauk City and DeForest store buildings.
