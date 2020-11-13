Thanksgiving meal orders for takeout will replace the traditional buffet as the Maier family, owners of the Dorf Haus Supper Club in Roxbury, cook up safe ways to celebrate the holiday.
Thanksgiving dinners are $20 and can be reserved up until Monday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m., with pick up on Thanksgiving Day between 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Exact times will be determined when placing orders by emailing dorfhaus@chorus.net or texting to 608-516-3053.
Dorf Haus dressing and gravy, which has been a popular take out option for years, will be available for pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25 or Thanksgiving Day. The cost is $5.95 per pound for dressing and $5 per pint for gravy.
The Dorf Haus continues its annual Thanksgiving Day fundraiser by donating a portion of the proceeds to support the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in memory of Betty Maier, who co-founded the Dorf Haus 61 years ago with her late husband, Vern. November is pancreatic cancer awareness month.
Although closed for on-site dining on Thanksgiving Day for the buffet, which attracts more than 800 people, the Dorf Haus is open Wednesdays through Sundays, starting at 4:30 p.m. for safe inside dining and take-out.
