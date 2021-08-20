Rock N Wool Winery in Poynette will host the Taste Wisconsin Festival from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
The festival features an array of Wisconsin-based small businesses showcasing their foods, drinks, artisanal crafts, and other goods and services. It is an excellent opportunity to sample and purchase Wisconsin-made products from a diverse mix of local businesses. The event will feature a festive vibe that will include snow cones and cotton candy for the children. Additionally, there will be live music in the form of Lou Shields from 1-4 p.m.
Shaun Lapacek, Rock N Wool Winemaker and owner, is excited to debut this festival.
“We are proud to invite everyone to enjoy an afternoon of wine-tasting, and sampling of other local food and drink options,” Lapacek said in a news release. “We look forward to gathering outdoor to celebrate the wonderful contributions of Wisconsin small businesses.”
Rock N Wool Winery is one of the wineries in the state that grows, produces and bottles wines exclusively made from Wisconsin-grown grapes. The Winery was recently nominated as “Best Winery” in the People’s Choice Award contest by Madison Magazine.
The winery is located at W7817 Drake Road in Poynette. For more information, visit www.rocknwoolwinery.com or find them on Facebook.