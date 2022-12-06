If Lodi School District parents needed any proof that the mental health struggles of their children are on the rise, they need only look to the Psychotherapy Center of Waunakee, which has gone from around 15% of its caseloads being in area school districts a year ago to nearly 50% today.
The center opened in February 2020 and has seen its calling shift significantly in the direction of student mental health services.
The center recently hired its 10th therapist, up from three therapists at this time last year.
“We are not done growing,” co-owner John Weiss told the Enterprise. “We realized this is becoming more and more a part of our clinic. We are at a point that all of our new hires are school-based therapists.”
Hiring more therapists not only means serving more schools, but also finding more success, Weiss said. A key component for success in therapy is when the students feel their therapist is a fit for them and they bond.
“Whether or not the kid feels safe and heard is far and away the most important piece of the process, a kid can tell if you are being genuine with them,” he said. "When you increase those feelings of connection, behaviors shift quickly."
While the clinicians at the center could not have predicted the significant mental health impacts that the pandemic would have on youth, nor the dramatic increase in the need for their services post-pandemic, they were nevertheless prepared for it.
Co-owners John Weiss and Melissa Olsen had previously worked together at Oregon Mental Health Services, where they used a school-based model for mental health services and were given the autonomy to develop their own program within the Oregon School District.
From 2017 to 2019, Weiss also worked as a therapist in several school districts.
While they had already been looking to offer services in area schools when they opened their doors in early 2020, they did not know how in-demand those services would become over the past two years.
The center is now working in eight area school districts. In each district, it forms a memorandum of understanding and works directly with student services staff including guidance counselors and school psychologists, who help identify which students may be helped by mental health services.
It’s important for those services to be integrated into the schools, rather than treating the schools as satellite clinics, Weiss said.
“We try to work hard with teachers and staff for more of a systems approach—with parents involved as much as possible,” he said. “When we work collaboratively with parents and staff, it’s a three-legged stool approach, because we’re all using the same language and tools.”
“We function like a satellite clinic, but it’s much more than that,” according to Lodi School District’s Director of Student Services Adria Schroeder. “There’s a commitment to those integrated services. The therapists are in touch with staff to help bring some of those skills into the schools. I look forward to that commitment to integrated services.”
As part of that integration, the clinic aims for the least disruption to student schedules as possible, generally serving students during flex time or study halls so that there’s not a loss of academic instruction time.
“We already have WIN or ‘what I need’ time in schools when other instruction is taking place to address social-emotional learning or behavioral education, and this can fit right in there as well,” Schroeder said “We might need to get creative, but we know our contacts are willing to work around that.”
Depending upon how acute or difficult a student’s situation is determines the frequency of their therapy sessions, ranging from weekly to every other week to every few months. The number of sessions should allow for momentum, but not be so frequent they get in the way of academics, Weiss said.
Parents are now being involved sooner than they used to be, after their child’s first or second session, whereas it used to be after the fourth or sixth session.
“If a kid feels safe and is open to it, we are in a place where we can heal those relationships that are broken—asking ‘what’s been the disconnect?’ We don’t want to exclude parents,” Weiss said. “There are wonderful stories we have heard of healing and reconnection with parents that makes a student’s school experience much better than it would have been.”
“The family works closely with school staff,” Schroeder said. “The support of families or caregivers is important to us. We want to make it easy for kids to transition the skills learned in therapy into the school setting.”
Adapting to district needs
Each school district has its own individual needs, Weiss said.
“We’re always trying to tweak and change our services,” he said. “So there’s always some learning that goes on on both ends.”
While partnering with an outside mental health services provider is not new for the Lodi school district, its partnership with the Psychotherapy Center of Waunakee was new this school year and serves as a replacement for those other services.
“This all really came about because we have seen a need for families to have access to mental health services,” Schroeder said. “We see a lot of barriers that families face with outside agencies—transportation, travel time, costs, scheduling around the school day, and extensive waitlists. The reason why it’s so important to me to provide this service is because it reduces those barriers.”
Another barrier, previously, had been some outside therapists being unwilling to take on clients with certain diagnoses, which has not been the case with Psychotherapy Center of Waunakee, according to Schroeder.
The therapists go into all four of the different school buildings in the district to meet students where they are.
“Each of our building contacts schedule with that outside therapist,” Schroeder said. “Something important to us is a very private location. There is one isolated in each building for this purpose. Another thing important to us in this partnership was that the center was willing to go to all the school buildings, and work with students at all of our levels. Our previous services were isolated to the high school.”
There is no charge to the school districts. The services are typically funded through the insurance of the parents of the students being seen. In cases where parents don’t have insurance, are in a high-deductible plan, or out-of-network, the Psychotherapy Center of Waunakee provides its services pro bono.
“We have a value of universality—no one will be denied,” Weiss said. “It would be wrong to see one student, but not another one who is struggling. Whoever gets referred to us is going to get seen, and we tried to make that as streamlined and simple for districts as possible.”
Those referrals can come from students themselves, their parents, their teachers, or student services staff members, but the services only work if parents are on board, which the majority are.
“Our experience with parents so far has been very positive,” Schroeder said. “Usually parents have already attempted to seek out some sort of therapy even before we have been able to let them know that this is an option for them, and these are the services they were seeking...The most challenging thing for us was hearing families were on six month waitlists. If a family is in crisis, it can’t wait.”
Differences in needs
While the psychotherapists prefer to begin working with students at the elementary level to begin addressing issues early on, students have mental health needs to address at every age, Weiss said.
Elementary students typically exhibit behavioral issues such as separation anxiety and attention deficit. Middle school students often struggle with identity issues, feeling self-conscious, and worrying about fitting in with their peers, and it’s at that age they typically first begin to become aware of the downsides of life. At the high school level, depression and trauma begin to emerge, stemming from relationships with peers and family members, as well as academic pressure, and anxiety over uncertainty about what’s coming next after high school. It’s at the high school level that thoughts of self-harm and suicide typically begin to emerge.
At all ages familial trauma, abuse, and neglect can have an impact on students, Weiss said.
However, there are differences in how signs of these issues are exhibited at different ages. Typically whereas a high schooler can express their need for help verbally, at the elementary and middle school level, the communication is more through acting-out behaviors such as being a distraction in the classroom, or not attending school.
While the pandemic had a significant impact on all students, it particularly affected the youngest kids as they began first or second grade without ever having completed a normal kindergarten or first grade experience, missing out on that formative social–emotional learning time, Weiss said.
Gender can also play a role in variations in mental health struggles, Weiss said. Young boys struggle more with fear and separation anxiety, while young girls struggle more with fitting in with their peers.
Despite such variations in the needs of students, the Psychotherapy Center of Waunakee has worked to keep Lodi teachers and staff informed and engaged.
“I think they have done a great job with onboarding us as a school district with meetings, phone calls, and emails,” Schroeder said. "They have been great to work with, are highly skilled and knowledgeable, and a lot of them come from education backgrounds.”