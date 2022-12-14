Protesters prepare posters opposing the development of a proposed solar farm planned by Invenergy to be built on land southeast of Poynette. The local activists were drawn to the Nov. 15 meeting by a resolution proposed by one supervisor specifically denying development of commercial solar energy on "prime agricultural" land. During the meeting, attendees supporting the resolution held up signs as well as placing them in the windows of the board room, behind other attendees, regardless of the whether or not those attendees seated along the windows had a position on solar development or not. The resolution was eventually sent to the Planning and Zoning Committee where it was voted down three-to-two.
A map of the area being considered for use in the proposed High Noon Solar Project by renewable energy firm Invenergy, plotted out over an area of 4,300 acres in Columbia County, though the actual siting area is expected to be more in the area of 2,000 acres.
The Dec. 6 meeting of the Columbia County Board of Supervisors Planning and Zoning Committee featured at least a dozen speakers supporting a resolution with a broad title, but a narrow focus: to prevent industrial solar energy development.
The Resolution on Prime Agricultural Land, introduced by supervisor Andrew Groves, of Rio, had been brought to the County Board’s Nov. 15 meeting, and met with a warning from county attorney Susan Fisher that the resolution would not likely survive legal review in the courts. The resolution was then sent to the Planning and Zoning Committee, where it was denied by a vote of three-to-two.
The Planning and Zoning meeting, which started at 2 p.m., began with public commentary on the issue of solar panels. First from a woman from the Town of Leeds who told the committee that she had collected a petition with 100 signatures.
She was followed by Margo Miller of Portage, who cautioned that that the county may not have the financial resources for pursuing a doomed resolution that could cost taxpayers thousands, if not millions, of dollars in legal bills. Next a man described the issue as the state revoking residents’ right to self governance to “destroy the way of life of 1,000 people,” with the elimination of hunting land.
He was followed by 11-year-old Liam Groves, who explained his concerns as a participant in livestock showing at the Columbia County Fair, arguing that the installation of the High Noon Solar project would contribute to declining participation in fairs and reduced bidding for winners’ animals at auction. He went on to wonder if there would be land for him to purchase for his own farm in the future or if all the land will be taken by solar companies. “My parents already tell me how expensive farmland is to buy, and it will only get worse, and farmers will have to compete with huge corporations to buy land.”
One of the last speakers was Elizabeth Groves of Rio, who preceded her comments with vague accusations of ethical violations against a committee member, leading to an extended exchange with Fisher, in which the attorney cautioned her about making allegations in a public forum without a specific factual basis.
“There is not community support for these projects on any level,” said Groves, referring to petitions to block solar development in the area. “The only support there is for these projects is among those that seek to make a very large profit and the landowners who have signed these contracts.” Upon concluding her remarks, she picked up her cell phone and pointed it to each speaker in turn throughout the rest of the meeting.
Public comments on the Public Service Commission’s web page for the High Noon Solar project, though not unanimous, reflects many of the same comments as those shared at county board meetings, including some specifics such as a Rio beef farmer who highlighted a need for that agricultural land so there is a place to spread manure from other livestock farms.
Commenters giving addresses outside the immediate vicinity of the project, including Lodi, DeForest and Middleton, along with Madison and Oregon, and others, give reasons for support usually focusing on the urgency in the transition from fossil fuel-based energy to renewable resources in the effort to stem the effects of climate change.
As the committee itself addressed the issue of the resolution, Supervisor Doug Richmond, of Lodi, began telling attendees that he knew where they were coming from and would like to see changes to state law regarding the PSC, giving local municipalities more of a voice in the process and conditions for siting.
“Somebody said that this was going to be tax-free,” said Richmond. “Well, it’s not. These facilities pay stipend to the county and the local municipality based on the generation they produce.”
The Columbia Energy Center outside Portage, Richmond used for example, contributes $1.7 million to the county. “So there is money that municipalities will receive from this. That being said, I cannot personally vote for this resolution because based on the legal advice we have been given, this is in direct conflict with state law and opens us up to litigation. Litigation is not in the best interest of all citizens of Columbia County.”
Alternatively, Richmond suggested he would support a resolution directed to the state legislature, asking for an amendment of relevant laws and regulations dictating how the PSC proceeds with project siting and approval.
Supervisor Harlan Baumbartner, of Rio, seconded Richmond’s statement that likely litigation to accompany the resolution would not be good for the county. “It’s hard to say ‘no’ to a conditional use permit, but at least if you say ‘yes’ and have some conditions on it…we all don’t want it in our backyard.”
Adam Hahn, of Cambria, gave his support to the previous two supervisors, opposing the resolution which, which “teeth or no teeth,” would open the county to costly litigation to come out of the budget.
To date, Hahn argued, there had been little in the way of negotiation through the situation, which if not providing a clear "win" or a "cure-all" for one side or the other, could address the issues at hand.
"Maybe we can negotiate what an adjacent landowner situation would be," said Hahn. "Because ultimately, I guess ultimately I am a proponent of landowner rights, and as being a sixth-generation farmer myself, I live it, I breathe it, I am it, and I believe there are some landowner rights that come into play here.”
Supervisor Andrew Kolberg of Poynette gave a summation of most people, in his belief, being “pro-solar, but not pro-solar in these areas.” Kolberg told the committee that he liked the resolution and appreciated that it was “dialog” and was “bringing people out.”
As the Alliant Columbia Energy Center approaches the end of its life, the Chicago-based rene…
“Until we saw this a few months ago, we didn’t even know these things were going in,” said Kolberg. “They just kind of slipped them in. We were caught off guard, so to speak.”
At the beginning of June Invenergy opened a High Noon Solar project office in downtown Poynette with office hours for being open to the public with walk-ins, or at other times by appointment, as the project application was submitted and being reviewed to the PSC.
On Dec. 5 the PSC released a statement responding to the project application describing that there was a finding of “no significant impacts on the human environment” and that the project is “not expected to cause any significant environmental effects.”
The proposal is described as including PC panels, inverters, approximately 57 miles of underground 34.5 kilovolt (kV) collector circuits, a new 345/34/5 kV substation, a new 1.9 mile 345kV generator tie line, and a permanent operation and maintenance building.
Although a project development area of 4,355 acres were considered in the application, the solar arrays and facilities are expected to be located on 2,057 acres with another 847 acres available for consideration as alternative arrays.
The announcement recognized that, “some landowners that do not receive direct benefits from the project may react more negatively to the proposed project.”
Risks in the process, according to the statement include that loose or disturbed soils could be prone to erosion or introduction of invasive plants. As well animal and plant species could be displaced or damaged due to construction. The response recommends best management practices in order to prevent undue soil erosion through storm water runoff.
“The site is planned to be seeded with low growing native grasses and some areas of more diverse native flowering plants. This would stabilize and improve soils while limiting any runoff from panels onto adjacent properties.”
At the end of the Planning and Zoning Committee's discussion the Richmond proposed a motion which would deny the resolution while requesting corporation counsel to draft a resolution to state legislators.
Richmond's motion passes three to two, with Kolberg and Committee Chair Denise Brusveen voting against.