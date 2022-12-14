The Dec. 6 meeting of the Columbia County Board of Supervisors Planning and Zoning Committee featured at least a dozen speakers supporting a resolution with a broad title, but a narrow focus: to prevent industrial solar energy development.

Solar farm protesters prep for County Board meeting
Protesters prepare posters opposing the development of a proposed solar farm planned by Invenergy to be built on land southeast of Poynette. The local activists were drawn to the Nov. 15 meeting by a resolution proposed by one supervisor specifically denying development of commercial solar energy on "prime agricultural" land. During the meeting, attendees supporting the resolution held up signs as well as placing them in the windows of the board room, behind other attendees, regardless of the whether or not those attendees seated along the windows had a position on solar development or not. The resolution was eventually sent to the Planning and Zoning Committee where it was voted down three-to-two.

The Resolution on Prime Agricultural Land, introduced by supervisor Andrew Groves, of Rio, had been brought to the County Board’s Nov. 15 meeting, and met with a warning from county attorney Susan Fisher that the resolution would not likely survive legal review in the courts. The resolution was then sent to the Planning and Zoning Committee, where it was denied by a vote of three-to-two.

High Noon Solar Project area map

A map of the area being considered for use in the proposed High Noon Solar Project by renewable energy firm Invenergy, plotted out over an area of 4,300 acres in Columbia County, though the actual siting area is expected to be more in the area of 2,000 acres.
The State Public Services Commission on Dec. 5 released a statement on the approval of an application to develop a solar farm in Columbia County.