The Dane County Zoning and Land Regulation Committee postponed a vote on a conditional use permit for a quarry planned on Bonetti Road in the Town of Dane following testimony from Tri-County Paving as well as opposition from a dozen area residents.

DeForest-based Tri-County Paving came to the Zoning and Land Regulation Committee in a March 28 meeting, requesting a conditional use permit for non-metallic mineral extraction. The project is planned for an area of 47 acres on the Ripp Farm, on Bonetti Road, north of Viaduct Road.

DeForest construction firm proposing quarry in Town of Dane