America’s corn farmers proved, once again, they are resilient, innovative, and competitive. By adapting practices, adopting new technology, and doing-more-with-less, America’s corn farmers made great contributions in helping to feed and fuel a growing world.

It is this innovative spirit that the National Corn Growers Association tips its hat to every year as we honor farmers from across the country for their efforts and exceptional results in the National Corn Yield Contest. Through their efforts, NCGA members contributed valuable data that will help all growers overcome incredible obstacles as they continue to drive efficient and sustainable agricultural production.