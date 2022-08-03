Kwik Trip DeForest location
FILE

A fifth gas station owned by Kwik Trip could be on its way to the village of DeForest.

The Planning and Zoning Commission approved a site plan for the potential new gas station during a meeting on July 26. The proposed location is along U.S. Highway 19, at the intersection with Williamsburg Way/Pederson Crossing — the entrance of Hooper Business Park. The gas station would sit on 11,000 square feet of land that is zoned B-2 General Business. The location’s address would be 6340 Pederson Crossing Boulevard.