A fifth gas station owned by Kwik Trip could be on its way to the village of DeForest.
The Planning and Zoning Commission approved a site plan for the potential new gas station during a meeting on July 26. The proposed location is along U.S. Highway 19, at the intersection with Williamsburg Way/Pederson Crossing — the entrance of Hooper Business Park. The gas station would sit on 11,000 square feet of land that is zoned B-2 General Business. The location’s address would be 6340 Pederson Crossing Boulevard.
The location would be the fourth gas station with the “Kwik Trip” moniker within village boundaries. The company also owns the Stop-N-Go at the intersection of Main Street and Vinburn Road as a fifth location. Kwik Trip purchased the Stop-N-Go chain in 2020, which included 36 stores in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
The neighboring village of Windsor also currently has two Kwik Trip locations. There is another store on Hwy 19 in Token Creek (with DeForest address).
The most recent Kwik Trip addition in DeForest is the one adjacent to Fleet Farm. The store along Highway V opened in 2018 and the one on North Towne in 2017. There are currently more than 450 Kwik Trip locations across Wisconsin.
The new site sits on three acres of land, and is “highly visible,” according to Village Planner Mark Roffers. He said the biggest concerns addressed were traffic and aesthetics. Roffers said there will be low-profile signage and generous landscaping around the site.
Commissioner Brian Taylor made a motion to approve the site plan, with a second by Colleen Little. The vote was unanimous.
Some of the provisions include a stormwater management plan, connecting a path from public walkways to the store entrance, and appropriate signage.
Commission Chair Jim Simpson had a concern about the area of the setback. In the required 50 feet of setback, there is to be no improvements made, or other structures. Most landscaping designs are allowed. The preliminary design has a collection of rocks to help with stormwater drainage, with Simpson, Roffers and Project Manager for Kwik Trip Jeff Osgood uncertain if that is classified as an improvement.
The P&Z Commission did have a list of other conditions, which have been met, or will be met prior to construction. The commission also agreed to add one more, in the form of finding out if the “rock trench” is acceptable within the setback.
Osgood mentioned that the trench could possibly be moved away from the highway more, out of the setback.
As a related subject, the Commission also voted to approve a recommendation to the Village Board to modify its “no vehicular access” restriction along a portion of Williamsburg Way.
Currently, the village has a restriction that prohibits vehicles from entering certain types of properties along specified roads.
Little asked Roffers why that was, and Roffers said it was for traffic concerns and to not cause backups.
The restriction would need to be lifted in order for Kwik Trip to install a “right in” entrance along Hwy 19, which would allow traffic traveling westbound on Hwy 19 to access that particular entrance. All other traffic would use a second entrance along Williamsburg Way/Pederson Crossing.
Several Kwik Trips use the right-in style of entrance, especially along busier roads. It allows company trucks easier access to the locations without affecting the normal flow of traffic.
There were concerns about safety from commissioners about the style of entrance. Osgood said that this location isn’t built to handle semis or other large trucks anyway that might cause backups. He also mentioned that Kwik Trip would not be proposing the style of entrance if they saw it as unsafe.
By a 6-1 vote, the commission approved to recommend to the Village Board to remove such restriction in that area. Simpson was the lone vote against.
Current Kwik Trips with DeForest addresses
— 781 S. Main St. (Stop-n-Go); 7372 North Towne Road; 4848 County Road V; 4665 Dalmore Road; 3898 Steven Drive (Token Creek)