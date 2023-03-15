On March 13 an excavator breaks ground at the Point Gardens development in Poynette, a first step in what is planned to eventually amount to dozens of new homes with new residents adding to the local tax base. The project has been incorporated into a Tax Increment District with plans for millions of dollars of investment into local development and renovation.
The Point Gardens neighborhood broke ground on Monday, March 13, with an excavator and bulldozer starting to dig the holes for the basements of the first four homes. Point Gardens is an eighty-acre smart growth neighborhood of 310 single family homes and 128 multiple family homes at the northwest corner of North Street and Park Street.
The project includes over 15 acres of common open space, with large oak trees in the existing woodlands protected and walking paths throughout. Every home will have its own garden, every home is within a five-minute walk to a park, and over 100 homes are immediately adjacent to a park or open space corridor. Developer Torque Companies got started on the first four homes on Park Street to serve as models for prospective home-buyers to walk through early this summer. Home-buyers will also be able to buy a lot and build a custom home, so long as their design meets the project’s architectural standards.
At buildout, Point Gardens (formerly Glen Gardens) is expected to add over 900 residents and $90 million of new taxbase to Poynette, improving facilities and services across the community. Village President Kaschinske said, “Seeing Point Gardens get started is so exciting. Poynette is moving forward, and the value this project is projected to bring to the community is extraordinary. That the project was able to get started this year because the Village Board made the investment in Park Street is rewarding to see.”