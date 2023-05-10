The Poynette Piggly Wiggly has news owners, but they are not new to the area and the grocery business certainly isn’t new to them.
Around Christmas last year Poynette Piggly Wiggly store owner Brandon Sosinsky reached out to a prospective new owner and they were interested.
“We definitely were,” said Tegan Counihan, who now is co-owner of the store with her sister Tanya Haessly and brother-in-law Bryce Haessly. “And it was nice of him, because he knew the family history, so he kind of assumed we would be interested and we very much were.”
This is the fourth store the three have purchased, adding to the Piggly Wiggly stores in Lodi, Waunakee, and Belleville. The three purchased the Main Street Market Piggly Wiggly in Lodi about five years ago. In June 2021 they bought the Waunakee store when its owner retired after 23 years operating that location, and that December they purchased the Belleville store.
Sosinsky, who still owns the Pardeeville Piggly Wiggly store, purchased the Poynette location in 2019 from Bob Saftig, who had owned the store for the previous 14 years.
The vast majority of Piggly Wiggly stores are independently owned and operated franchises with the exception of a handful of corporate owned locations.
Family businessThe Counihan’s and Haessly’s family history in groceries goes back much farther though. Tegan and Tanya’s mom was a bookkeeper for Skogens, which now owns Festival Foods, and their father was a merchandiser for Gateway.
“They bought their first store in Soldiers’ Grove, and I was one and Tegan was three,” Tanya explained. “And their second store was the Poynette IGA, and they built this store.”
Over time, the family opened the Lodi store, since there wasn’t a grocery there at the time, and they sold the Poynette store about when Tanya was a senior in high school. They kept the Lodi store and eventually sold it to Tanya, Tegan and Bryce.
Throughout their childhoods, they work in each of the departments, from the ground up, as one family photo shows Tanya as a toddler sitting at the end of a register as her mom is checking out groceries.
The first job, according to Tegan, was helping to keep track of merchandise.
“They would call us in when they were doing inventory and say, ‘You can count all the items on this shelf,’” said Tegan. “But as we grew up we started to do more things–cashiering, bagging, and then one thing led to the other and you were in the deli and then you were in the meat department, and you’re learning all the departments.”
Now they have their own children being introduced, Tanya and Bryce with four kids, and Tegan with three. Tegan’s youngest is still a baby, so she isn’t putting in much work, but as Tanya explained, she is often in the store.
“Our kids are interested in doing those same little jobs,” said Tanya. “They love to bag and they love to face [shelves].”
When they opened the Belleville store, Tanya had twin two-year-old girls, all while also putting in longer hours at the store. They made adjustments and got creative for the girls.
“The girls were taking their naps in the shopping carts that their brothers would push up and down the aisles,” said Tanya. “We would line the shopping carts with blankets and pillows and it would be like a little playpen.”
In addition, Tanya explained that she and Bryce met in high school. Eventually he was working at the store as well, and even before that, it turned out that his grandparents owned a grocery in the northern part of the state.
Now the three move between the, now four, stores with additional help from their director of operations Nate Pederson, whose own family owned the Century store in Sun Prairie.
Coming aroundWhen asked about staffing shortages that are often cited as a chronic issue for employers, Tegan says that they are always looking to hire good people.
“No matter how full we are, but having another good person on, never hurts,” said Tegan. “The past few years have been a real struggle, but I think that has made the turning point in the last few months.”
Many businesses didn’t survive the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the three owner operators came through it. Asked how, Tegan gives the short answer of “coffee.” But Tanya elaborated, pointing to their store staff.
“I think we’ve been blessed to have a good group of core people with us as well,” said Tanya. “And although lots of positions were up in the air at times--we were filling in whenever needed--that core group is what got us through.”
“We wouldn’t be where we are without our people,” said Tegan.