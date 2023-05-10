Poynette Piggly Wiggly finds new owners
The Poynette Piggly Wiggly has changed to familiar hands with new co-owners Tegan Counihan, left, Bryce Haessly, center, and Tanya Haessly, right. Sisters Tegan and Tanya grew up in the grocery business, including the Poynette store started by their parents.

 Jonathan Stefonek lpedit@hngnews.com

The Poynette Piggly Wiggly has news owners, but they are not new to the area and the grocery business certainly isn’t new to them.

Around Christmas last year Poynette Piggly Wiggly store owner Brandon Sosinsky reached out to a prospective new owner and they were interested.