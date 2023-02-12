There is a big push across the state to bring more large-scale solar energy production to Wisconsin.

But the renewable energy push also faces some pushback as solar developments land in small towns and on rural Wisconsin’s farmlands.

Solar panel

Invenergy’s renewable energy manager, Dan Litchfield, shows a single solar panel outside of the company’s office in Cobb on Dec. 18, 2018. These panels are part of a 3,500-acre solar project, one of the largest solar farms on cropland in the nation.

Tags