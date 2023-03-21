The City of Lodi's Common Council unanimously voted on Tuesday, approving a set of ordinances aimed at ensuring that residents will be able to rebuild after a disaster, as well as opening a door for new development.
The first of the three items amended Chapter 340 of the city's zoning ordinance per recommendations by the Plan Commission.
Council member Rich Stevenson introduced the measure, explaining that it had taken about 18 months to finally bring the changes to the Council from the Plan Commission: "We looked at all the ordinances that were pertinent to all the residences and their lots, making it a little bit more uniform and trying to make it…friendly, so to say, so residents can build on their lot if they needed to."
It had previously been that in certain older parts of the city, if a home had been destroyed one way or another, it would then be illegal for the homeowner to rebuild to the same footprint as before.
Among the various edits, Council member Peter Tonn pointed out a potential oversight with a rule on condominiums with a maximum height of 45 feet.
“I don’t know why we would want 45 (feet) to be the height of anything,” said Tonn.
Council members agreed, and Stevenson addressed it, saying that it could be reviewed and altered by the Plan Commission without entirely coming back before the Common Council, then going on to point out another broader goal of the ordinance change.
"This would also be an opportunity for developers to come into town and build parcels at 5,500 square foot and clusters of smaller lots, not just larger lots."
Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd added that it would be helpful for the city in creating more affordable housing options, "particularly for middle-income and workforce housing."
The Council then segued to the following agenda points: rezoning 261 parcels from R-1 zoning to R-1(B), then rezoning 16 parcels from R-1 to R-1(C). The move will give developers more flexibility in us of larger and smaller lots in proximity to each other.
Following the meeting, Groves Lloyd explained that for the City of Lodi, seeking new housing options has been strictly limited compared to other areas.
"We’ve got some beautiful lots up in Terrace Vista Part 2 to the west of the new primary school, but they are not inexpensive lots," said Groves Lloyd, "and I am finding that seniors, people that are just average middle-income folks, can’t afford lots like that, so the existing housing inventory in the city becomes what we are relying on."
The long-term intention of the moves by the Council on Tuesday, is to create avenues for new residential development that will be able to add the the city's tax base and lower the overall property tax burden for residents.
"We have a thriving business community, we have an amazing school district, we have a community that has a food and clothing and essentials community store that is open six days a week—all done by volunteers and donations," said Groves Lloyd. "This community is incredibly motivated and caring, and so all of those boxes are checked and now we need to figure out a place for us to grow a little bit."
Surrounding communities, including Waunakee, Poynette, DeForest, and Windsor have pursued rapid residential development in recent years, attempting to meet housing demands and address home pricing issues that seem to plague local governments across the country. But unlike its neighbors, Lodi does not have a great deal of open plains or retiring farm fields for development.
Directly to the south of the city, Groves Lloyd explained, much of the land is wetland and property managed by the Department of Natural Resources, while land to the east, is swampy--a frequent issue in the valley.
"We’re tending to look toward the north and the northwest," said Groves Lloyd. "Government doesn’t move quickly and this isn’t shocking to any of us--this has been growing on the horizon."
The City of Lodi will attempt to assist the process as a "matchmaker" connecting potentially interested developers with potentially interested landowners, according to Groves Lloyd, aiming for "thoughtful, intentional" development, with goals of sustainability.
Lodi has been comparatively overlooked by developers and residents looking to move from the Madison area, in part because of Lodi being just on the other side of the line into Columbia County, making it seem "out there" as opposed to being--depending on traffic--equidistant for commuters to the north, east and west sides of Madison. But Groves Lloyd emphasized the need, and want, for intentionality in the process.
"I will say, we also have a group of very, very, very dedicated farmers around here," she said, "and I think there is this deep connection with the land that we live on, that we till and that we grow things on and produce things on. And change is hard—it is hard for every community."