The Lodi Enterprise-Poynette Press was one of several Adams Publishing Group newspapers honored at the March 24 Wisconsin Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest Awards Banquet.

The Lodi Enterprise-Poynette Press received a second place award for Best Local Column for the July 2022 editorial, “The occasional conditions on our love of law enforcement.”

The occasional conditions on our love of law enforcement
2022 Wisconsin Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest judges comment section front cover

Photo credits for the Wisconsin Newspaper Association's Better Newspaper Contest judges' comments section are (clockwise from top left): Artistic Photo (Division C) - Honorable Mention: The effects of racing in single-digit temperatures show in Jim Fieck’s face after finishing the Wolf Tracks Rendezvous Ski Marathon on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Minocqua Winter Park (Photo by Dean Hall | Lakeland Times, Minocqua)

Photo Essay (Division C) - Third Place: A whitetail fawn stares down the intruding photographer. (Photo by Kurt Krueger | Vilas County News-Review, Eagle River)

Artistic Photo (Division A) - Second Place: Sandhill cranes forage for food in a farm field along Tripp Road west of Janesville on Wednesday. The birds pictured were among a group of dozens of the birds. (Photo by Anthony Wahl | The Gazette, Janesville)

Artistic Photo (Division D) - Third Place: Visitors to the Crawford County Fair take a spin on Round Up, one of the fair’s midway offerings. It was all part of the experience at the family-friendly event at the Fairgrounds in Gays Mills. (Photo by Mark Hackett | The Boscobel Dial)

