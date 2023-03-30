Managing editor Chris Mertes won an honorable mention award for this photo of Chesapeake Bay Retriever cousins by breeding Zara (brown unicorn), age 8, and Nalu, age 2.5 years old, who posed for photos at a special backdrop set up for pooches at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market during Dog Day at the Market on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. The two are regular mascots at Ship Shape Pet Grooming in Lodi. Special dog prizes, representatives from Badger Kennel Club and Brown Paw Rescue, vendor sales and even a free watering area for dogs were also featured at the market.
The Sun Prairie Star's General Excellence entry (bottom right) is shown on page 4 of the section produced for Wisconsin Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest entrants. The section contains images from many of the winning entries in a variety of categories from 2022 and comments from the Arkansas Press Association judges.
Photo credits for the Wisconsin Newspaper Association's Better Newspaper Contest judges' comments section are (clockwise from top left): Artistic Photo (Division C) - Honorable Mention: The effects of racing in single-digit temperatures show in Jim Fieck’s face after finishing the Wolf Tracks Rendezvous Ski Marathon on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Minocqua Winter Park (Photo by Dean Hall | Lakeland Times, Minocqua)
Photo Essay (Division C) - Third Place: A whitetail fawn stares down the intruding photographer. (Photo by Kurt Krueger | Vilas County News-Review, Eagle River)
Artistic Photo (Division A) - Second Place: Sandhill cranes forage for food in a farm field along Tripp Road west of Janesville on Wednesday. The birds pictured were among a group of dozens of the birds. (Photo by Anthony Wahl | The Gazette, Janesville)
Artistic Photo (Division D) - Third Place: Visitors to the Crawford County Fair take a spin on Round Up, one of the fair’s midway offerings. It was all part of the experience at the family-friendly event at the Fairgrounds in Gays Mills. (Photo by Mark Hackett | The Boscobel Dial)
Other winners included The Sun Prairie Star, which received 14 awards in its Division E circulation category, including four first place, three second place, two third place awards and 5 honorable mentions.
In winning General Excellence in its circulation category of Division E, the Sun Prairie Star beat The Stoughton Courier-Hub and the Tribune-Phonograph in Abbotsford.
Winners of the category are judged to be the best in their circulation class in all aspects of the newspaper, from writing to photography to advertising to special sections and production of the paper.
“I am proud of the excellent work performed by our teams across the Southern Region of Wisconsin over the previous year,” said Mark Lewis, president, Adams Publishing Group-Southern Wisconsin and publisher of The (Janesville) Gazette.
“Those efforts were rewarded Friday night at the Wisconsin Newspaper Association awards banquet. A number of our newspapers won first, second and third place awards,” Lewis said. “The crowning point of the evening was The Gazette being named the Daily Newspaper of the Year. Congratulations to all our newspapers for the awards won and thank you all for the hard work you did to achieve this success”.
The 2022 contest received 2,230 entries from 106 newspapers. Eligible entries were published between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022, and were judged by members of the Arkansas Press Association.
Best in Division winners, by circulation, were: Valley Sentinel, Spring Green; Superior Telegram; The Lakeland Times, Minocqua; Herald Times Reporter, Manitowoc; and The Gazette, Janesville.
This year’s WNA Convention was sponsored by Godfrey & Kahn, News Tracker, Customized Newspaper Advertising, Legal Notice Services, Multi Media Channels, Editor & Publisher, Pines Bach, WisPolitics, The Badger Project and Column.