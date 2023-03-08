The Columbia County Planning and Zoning Committee passed two resolutions on Tuesday afternoon directed at state legislators and the Public Service Commission, with support from opponents of the proposed High Noon Solar Project.

At a Dec. 6 meeting, committee members agreed to develop a resolution directed at the state legislature, asking for an amendment of relevant laws and regulations dictating how the PSC proceeds with project siting and approval. The atmosphere of the meeting included jeering and heckling by members of the audience, largely among those in opposition of the High Noon Solar Project.