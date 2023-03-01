Poynette Village Hall
Buy Now

Poynette Village Hall is now operating under new business hours. They are from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, and from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

 File

Local shoppers and sellers will have an opportunity to get together in Poynette before even the first blooms with the inaugural presentation of the Poynette Night Market.

The one-time event organized by the Village Parks and Recreation will be held on the upper level of Poynette Village Hall, Saturday, March 4, featuring local and regional vendors from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.