Local shoppers and sellers will have an opportunity to get together in Poynette before even the first blooms with the inaugural presentation of the Poynette Night Market.
The one-time event organized by the Village Parks and Recreation will be held on the upper level of Poynette Village Hall, Saturday, March 4, featuring local and regional vendors from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Village Director of Recreation and Community Engagement Shamus O’Reilly said that he had seen a similar concept elsewhere and thought it could be worth a try in Poynette. A first step was reaching out through Facebook and emails to see if there would be interest among potential vendors.
The response was around 40 potential vendors, which put O’Reilly in the position of needing to trip the list to the 25 that could fit in the venue.
“A lot of the people who are signing up as vendors, they are locals as well as people who have well-established businesses,” said O’Reilly, “so while they may not have a brick-and-mortar storefront, they own a business and have a very good following with that business.”
In figuring out hours, O’Reilly said that 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. seemed right as four hours is about the length of the usual farmer’s market, though they are still trying things out.
“If it is very successful or if we have a bunch of people saying they would like for it to be even later, we can adjust in the future, because I can see this being an ongoing event,” said O’Reilly.
Unlike other farmer’s markets, O’Reilly is expecting this to be an event for those that come, as opposed to in the summer when people may decide last minute of whether to go to a farmer’s market, knowing it will be back the following week.
“It’s about offering a novelty. This will never be a weekly-type thing. This is a special event–something that if you’re going to it, you’re putting it on your calendar and making it an active thing,” said O’Reilly.
Poynette Night Market Vendors
Artistic Flair Designs
Bcrafty
Blush Moon Crystals
Bronze Lantern Designs
BScreations
Color Street
Country Meadow Market
Crafts by Cassie
Fish Creek Spinners
Girl Scout Troop 7593
Harmony Housing Partners of Wisc., LTD
Hillsboro Alpaca Ranch
KMT Creations, LLC
Krystal’s Krafty Kreations
L’BRI PURE n’ NATURAL
Nature’s Candy Freeze-Dried Snacks
Pampered Chef, Our Christmas Presence and Lauri’s Baked Goods