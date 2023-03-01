The Glen Gardens preliminary plat, approved by the Poynette Village Board on Monday, with developer Torque Companies cleared to begin work on the first four model homes, marking the first of 34 homes of the first phase.
The Poynette Village Board approved a preliminary plat Glen Gardens development, due to begin construction this spring.
At a Feb. 27 meeting Village Administrator Craig Malin presented the plan to an attentive audience including a group of realtors looking for details about what kind of properties and homes will be sold in the area.
The next steps of the process, he explained, would be a series of final plats to be approved in phases over the course of several years with a total of 141 single family homes.
The work would begin with lots along Park Street. It is a natural starting point, according to Malin, with two nearby fire hydrants, minimizing the need to extend utility services to the new construction.
At the preceding Plan Commission meeting a certified survey map was created, which turned an existing single family outlot into three single family lots that coincided with the proposed lots 26, 27, and 28, allowing the developer, Madison area Torque Companies, to apply for a building permit.
"So the developer has applied for a building permit," said Malin, "and the developer might be out there next week...So as we speak these four homes can be built and they will probably start being built very soon."
The first four model homes are expected to be done between June and July, according to Malin, with Torque CEO Randy Alexander having described a plan to have the first phase of 34 homes complete within the year.
Village Trustee Steve Mueller aired concerns about safety for kids going to the nearby elementary school as construction vehicles are moving up and down North Street, to which Malin assured him that over 90 percent of students get to school by car or bus, and the rest are looked over by crossing guards, to which Police Chief Adam Rogge gave his agreement.
As construction begins to get underway with streets being built for the first phase, Malin explained that they will only be built with the first course of asphalt.
"The Village is not going to finish the roads until the construction is done," said Malin. "The last thing the Village will do is make the developer put in the final layer of asphalt. These streets will be shiny and new."
As part of that area's Tax Increment Financing, as the Village sees revenue from the new development, one project will be to renovate North Street through to Highway 51.
Mueller asked if there would be complications with North Street being a county road, to which Malin said that there is some shared jurisdiction, which is a factor that will have to be addressed in the course of the project.