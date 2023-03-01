Glen Gardens preliminary plat

The Glen Gardens preliminary plat, approved by the Poynette Village Board on Monday, with developer Torque Companies cleared to begin work on the first four model homes, marking the first of 34 homes of the first phase.

 CONTRIBUTED/Grothman & Associates

The Poynette Village Board approved a preliminary plat Glen Gardens development, due to begin construction this spring.

At a Feb. 27 meeting Village Administrator Craig Malin presented the plan to an attentive audience including a group of realtors looking for details about what kind of properties and homes will be sold in the area.