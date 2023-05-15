Ashley Hagenow (left) and Sarah Hagenow (right) present the Columbia County Horse quilt to raffle winner Bernice Abel of Readfield. The handmade, king-sized quilt was designed and sewn by members of the 4-H Horse Project as part of the Columbia County Fair.
For the first time since the program began in 1948, a Columbia County woman will serve Wisconsin as Alice in Dairyland.
On May 13, Ashley Elizabeth Hagenow, 21, of Poynette was chosen as Alice in Dairyland 2023 after besting five other women for the coveted title at the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva.
After a two-hour gala event, Hagenow was chosen as Wisconsin's next agricultural ambassador and was crowned by the 75th Alice in Dairyland, Taylor Paige Schaefer of Franksville who won her title last May in Madison.
Hagenow, a 2018 graduate of Rio High School, where she was involved with Future Farmers of America (FFA), was the valedictorian of her senior class. She received an excellence scholarship for $10,000 from the (former Wisconsin U.S. Senator) Herb Kohl Foundation. She deferred her Kohl scholarship payment to the 2019-2020 school year, to instead focus on her FFA duties in her role as state reporter, a position which is responsible for the chapter's scrapbook and newsletter for members and supporters.
Coincidentally, she competed for the Alice in Dairyland title instead of attending her graduation at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in Minneapolis, where she has received a degree in agricultural communication and marketing with minors in animal science and agricultural and food business management.
Hagenow, the daughter of Lisa and Robert A. Hagenow, N2938 Hagen Road, Poynette, was selected as an Alice in Dairyland finalist on March 10 after submitting an application and taking part in preliminary interviews.
It was her first-attempt at the Alice title, and as a surprise to many, Hagenow is the first Columbia County resident to win the Alice title. The last contestant from Poynette was Connie Duschek in 1978.
The closest winner for Columbia County was when Rochelle Elizabeth Ripp of rural Lodi won the 2012 Alice title in Platteville. She was a graduate of Lodi High School where she later served as junior varsity volleyball head coach. Rochelle married Evan Schnadt in November 2013, and since last August 2022, she has been an agricultural public relations supervisor at C.O.nxt, a communications agency.
The remaining five finalists who competed with Hagenow during the three-day Alice in Dairyland finals hosted by Walworth County included: Shannon Marie Lamb of Dane; Lydia M. Luebke of Kiel; Jacquelyn (Jackie) Elaine Rosenbush of Sarona; Charitee Logan Seebecker of Mauston; and Jodie L. Weyland of Neenah. All are first-time Alice finalists except Seebecker who competed in the 2022 Alice finals last May in Madison. Rosenbush was previously Wisconsin's Fairest of the Fair 2022, and Lamb was the 2022 Wisconsin Honey Queen.
Hagenow, who will succeed Schaefer, will earn a $45,000 state-taxpayer salary, and officially begin her year-long reign on July 5, 2023. It was announced on Saturday night, Door County will host the 2024 Alice in Dairyland finals.