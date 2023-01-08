Sauk Prairie Healthcare announced that it has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award winner by health care data analysis firm Press Ganey. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.

As a winner of the Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award, Sauk Prairie Healthcare is in the top 5% of healthcare providers in delivering patient experience in the last year, according to the Jan. 4 release. Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in patient service and experience review.