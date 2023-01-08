Sauk Prairie Healthcare announced that it has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award winner by health care data analysis firm Press Ganey. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.
As a winner of the Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award, Sauk Prairie Healthcare is in the top 5% of healthcare providers in delivering patient experience in the last year, according to the Jan. 4 release. Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in patient service and experience review.
“By putting their patients and workforce first each and every day, Sauk Prairie Healthcare is demonstrating their unwavering commitment to their employees and to the communities they serve,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer, Press Ganey. “The caregivers at Sauk Prairie Healthcare have inspired us with the compassion, empathy and human connection they bring to the clinical healthcare setting. We are honored to partner with them as we celebrate their achievement.”
Sauk Prairie Healthcare CEO Shawn Lerch said that he was thrilled to see the organization receive the award for the 10th year in a row.
“I know how committed our team is to delivering the very best care for our community," said Lerch, "so it feels good to see them recognized for their hard work and dedication to quality care.”