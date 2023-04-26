Attorney Gina Nugent, with Kirk Graves and Nugent of Sauk Prairie, representing local property owners, describes a host of potential legal issues if the Town of Lodi were to accept an application to rezone agricultural property owned by James Hellenbrand to commercial property for the expansion of the business JD Hellenbrand, owned by his son. In Tuesday's Planning Commission meeting Nugent described the request as "not a minor change," for a single family: "Every business owner would like to operate and pay agricultural taxes for 20 years."
The Lodi Town Hall was packed to standing room on Tuesday, with some residents watching the Planning Commission meeting from the hallway and an adjacent kitchen, all for a single zoning proposal.
Between 75 and 85 people came to the April 25 Planning Commission meeting where the committee would be discussing a request to revise the town's comprehensive plan to allow rezoning of a parcel of land from agricultural to commercial, allowing for expansion of JD Hellenbrand's boat and dock service business on Ryan Road.
Among the complicating factors was differing views of how the town should approach the issue given that the business, operated by Dan Hellenbrand, who purchased the business from his father, James Hellenbrand, has been operating at the Ryan Road location for over 20 years, despite the area being zoned for agricultural use.
"The main reason we are here tonight," explained Hellenbrand attorney Paul Johnson with Boardman Clark, "is to clean up an issue that has been going on in the town for many, many, years. And that is that there has been a commercial use going on at parcel 431.04 in the Town of Lodi...and that use has been going on without the necessary approvals from the Town and the county. We acknowledge that and we are here in an effort to clean that up and to move on and make everything legal."
Johnson argued that the move was well within the town's comprehensive plan, which has set out a priority of inviting commercial development, with the 2009 plan setting a goal of 27 acres of commercial land by 2030, with less than 20 acres so far.
"So we're here to help with that," said Johnson.
No matter the outcome of the meeting, Commissioner Kris Krause explained at the outset, there would not be any action taken and the decision would not be finalized that day. At the least, he told attendees, the issue would have to be taken up by the Town Board of Supervisors, which would require a public hearing on the topic.
Although the meeting was not scheduled as such, given the obvious public interest, Krause opened the floor to public input in support of or opposition to the proposal.
One resident compared the opposition by neighbors to residents who had moved into the area, around a local bar, and subsequently complained about noise and other disturbances that would be expected to come with such a location. Other residents countered, saying that they had been living in the area between 30 and 40 years.
Arguments were frequently personal, referring to other family businesses, and residents' relationships with the Hellenbrands--Dan and James, as well as James' parents.
One statement of support came from Buck Kurt, recently elected to the Town Board, cousin to Dan Hellenbrand and nephew of James Hellenbrand, and an employee of the company. Other statements of support came from neighbors, but also from residents who argued based on the business they had done with the Hellenbrands, or as business owners working in lakeside tourism industries. Executive Director of the Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Heidi LeHew commented on the amount of financial support that the Hellenbrands have contributed to non-profits and local youth sports.
Jan Haupt, a former owner of the Lodi Enterprise and former school board member commented on the importance of Planning Commission and Town Board members being aware of potential conflicts of interest and should recuse themselves if they have done business with the Hellenbrands before.
Mark Obois, owner of Fitz's on the Lake disagreed, saying that if that were the case, his business would not be able to do anything with the town since it would presumably be difficult to find any official who hasn't regularly been at his restaurant.
After about two and a half hours, the statements began to slow down and Krause called an end to the discussion. Having two resolutions drawn up depending on the direction of the meeting, Krause read one, which would move the application forward to the Town Board, which would then have the options to kill the application or schedule a public hearing.
The resolution was moved, seconded and approved. At the same time, the question of rezoning will be in front of the Columbia County Planning and Zoning Committee.
When asked about potential fines or payment of back taxes for the operation of a commercial business on agriculturally zoned land over the past 20 years, Planning Commission member and newly elected President of the Lodi Town Board Steve Neander commented that those would be strictly enforcement issues for Columbia County to address.