Public hearing on Hellenbrand Town of Lodi rezoning
Attorney Gina Nugent, with Kirk Graves and Nugent of Sauk Prairie, representing local property owners, describes a host of potential legal issues if the Town of Lodi were to accept an application to rezone agricultural property owned by James Hellenbrand to commercial property for the expansion of the business JD Hellenbrand, owned by his son. In Tuesday's Planning Commission meeting Nugent described the request as "not a minor change," for a single family:  "Every business owner would like to operate and pay agricultural taxes for 20 years."

 Jonathan Stefonek lpedit@hngnews.com

The Lodi Town Hall was packed to standing room on Tuesday, with some residents watching the Planning Commission meeting from the hallway and an adjacent kitchen, all for a single zoning proposal.

Between 75 and 85 people came to the April 25 Planning Commission meeting where the committee would be discussing a request to revise the town's comprehensive plan to allow rezoning of a parcel of land from agricultural to commercial, allowing for expansion of JD Hellenbrand's boat and dock service business on Ryan Road.