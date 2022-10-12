Zacharias Strohecker profile photo
Adams Publishing Group introduced a new reporter from southern California, Zacharias Strohecker, to the Waunakee, Lodi-Poynette and DeForest papers.

Strohecker recently graduated from Cal Poly Pomona University with a bachelor’s of science in communication where he reported for the Poly Post student newspaper covering news, sports and arts, and writing opinion pieces.