Per its weekly update, Columbia County Public Health (CCPH) reports that as of Wednesday, March 10, there have been 12,374 county residents who have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That amounts to more than 21% of the county’s population.
Additionally, there have been 7,760 residents that have gotten both doses, completing the vaccination process. That’s about 13.5% of all county residents. In total, 20,149 doses of the vaccine have been administered in to Columbia County.
More than 73% of those who have gotten at least one dose — 7,731 — have gone to those aged 65 or older. Another 3,511 have gone to those aged 35-64.
These are the current locations in Columbia County for residents to make appointments to get a vaccine shot — Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage, Forward Pharmacy in Columbus, Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, Prairie Ridge Columbus Hospital, Sauk Prairie Healthcare in Prairie du Sac, SSM Health Insurance Holders and most Walgreens pharmacies. Also, the Hometown Pharmacy stores in Lodi, Pardeeville, Portage, Poynette, Randolph and Rio are currently accepting appointments.
Columbia County Health & Human Services continues to work with the state and its community partners to receive the vaccine. The vaccine was currently being prioritized for healthcare workers, long-term care staff, police and fire personnel, first responders, funeral directors, direct care personnel, massage therapists, social and case management workers, Child Life staff and those aged 65 or older. Since March 1, vaccination appointments were opened for K-12 educators and childcare staff. Other eligible groups will follow once a majority of the K-12 educators and child care staff have been vaccinated as per the recommendation of the Wisconsin Department of Health. More information can be found at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov.
Weekly COVID-19 cases in county drop
From March 3-10, Columbia County saw 34 positive COVID-19 cases, which brings the county’s total to 5,086. The county has seen a drop in positive cases over the last few weeks.
There have also been 26,733 total negative cases — 146 from March 3-10. The county has seen one additional death in the past week, making 54 total.
The county also saw a drop of 15 active cases in that span, leaving 17 active investigations — nine in educational facilities. The COVID-19 activity level still remains high, however, according to CCPH.
