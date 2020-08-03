Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith said that the city’s police department will not enforce the recent state-wide order that requires face coverings indoors and in public places. He is anticipating voluntary compliance of the order from residents.
As of Aug. 1, per executive order by Gov. Tony Evers, all Wisconsinites are required to wear a face covering indoors when in a public setting or when with members not living in your household. Wearing a face covering should be done outdoors when proper social distancing cannot be obtained.
Late in the evening on Friday, July 31, Smith released a response to Gov. Evers’ order:
“In response to several requests for information regarding how the Lodi Police Department will respond to the new face covering requirement, I have issued this letter to hopefully inform the public of my departments anticipated response. First and foremost we anticipate voluntary compliance within our community. The order, as it is written, does not provide a law enforcement function, but rather a public health matter,” Smith wrote in the release.
“I do not believe that law enforcement has a legal remedy for non-compliance,” he continues. “Statue 323.10 and 323.12(4)(b) allows the Governor to issue public safety orders. A review of the statue shows that a violation of the order, standing alone, does not provide a criminal penalty. Instead an intentional violation is enforceable through a civil forfeiture. Such a violation can be reported to a local public health official for follow-up or a district attorney, who has statutory authority under 978.05(2) to prosecute a state forfeiture action.”
Smith said that based on his interpretations of those statutes, the Lodi Police Department will not enforce the order.
“The Lodi Police Department will respond on a case-by-case basis in order to keep the peace,” Smith said. “I will caution individuals; actions that rise to a level of disturbance could result in a criminal penalty such as disorderly conduct.”
Smith is asking the city to not report non-violent violations of the face covering order to the police department, but rather report intentional violations to the local health department or the state’s health department.
“We are fortunate to live in or near Lodi. We have an excellent community and a strong sense of pride. I trust that together we can reduce the spread of this virus in our community,” the letter concluded.
