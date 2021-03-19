More than 1,500 Columbia County residents completed the COVID-19 vaccination process during the week of March 10-17, per the weekly report by Columbia County Public Health. Now, there have been a total of 9,276 residents who have received both doses.
Additionally, there have been 14,097 residents that have received the first dose of the vaccine — roughly 25% of the county’s population. Columbia County has administered 23,401 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Of those to have received at least one dose of the vaccine, more than 78% of them have been aged 65 or older. Those aged 35-64 have accounted for 4,437 of the initial doses.
These are the current locations in Columbia County for residents to make appointments to get a vaccine shot — Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage, Forward Pharmacy in Columbus, Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, Prairie Ridge Columbus Hospital, Sauk Prairie Healthcare in Prairie du Sac, SSM Health Insurance Holders and most Walgreens pharmacies. Also, the Hometown Pharmacy stores in Lodi, Pardeeville, Portage, Poynette, Randolph and Rio are currently accepting appointments. Additionally, Columbia County Health and Human Services holds a weekly vaccination clinic every Thursday. Residents should check with the county at 608-742-9255 each Monday for availability.
Columbia County Health & Human Services continues to work with the state and its community partners to receive the vaccine. The vaccine was currently being prioritized for healthcare workers, long-term care staff, police and fire personnel, first responders, funeral directors, direct care personnel, massage therapists, social and case management workers, Child Life staff and those aged 65 or older. Since March 1, vaccination appointments were opened for K-12 educators and childcare staff. Other eligible groups will follow once a majority of the K-12 educators and child care staff have been vaccinated as per the recommendation of the Wisconsin Department of Health. More information can be found at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov.
COVID-19 cases across the county
Columbia County Public Health reported 32 positive cases of COVID-19 during the week of March 10-17. It brings the total to 5,118 across the county. There are currently only 39 active cases in Columbia County.
Additionally, the county has seen 26,863 negative tests. There have been 55 deaths across the county.
The active investigations have dropped by six from the previous report, leaving 14 investigations still ongoing — six in educational facilities, four in long-term care facilities and two in nonhealth care work places.
The COVID-19 activity level still remains “high,” per Columbia County Public Health, but the COVID-19 percent positive rate is “low.”
