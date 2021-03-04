An additional 1,858 Columbia County residents have completed the COVID-19 vaccination process from Feb. 24-March 3, as noted by Columbia County Public Health in its weekly report. It brings the total to 6,397 residents, or 11.1% of the county’s overall population.
There have also now been 10,985 residents who have received the first dose of the vaccine, meaning that as of Wednesday March 3, there were 17,402 doses of the vaccine administered to county residents.
Of the residents that have received at least one dose, more than 68% have been those aged 65 and older, which is the main group in the current phase of vaccination. The remaining doses have gone tho those aged 16-64.
Columbia County Health & Human Services continues to work with the state and its community partners to receive the vaccine. Check the county’s website at www.columbia.wi.co for a list of community partners currently vaccinating eligible individuals, and for more information about community vaccine clinics.
As of March 4, across the state, there have been 548,343 people who have completed the vaccination process — about 9.4% of Wisconsin’s population. There have been an additional 7.5% of the population to have received at least one dose. It totals to nearly 17% of the state’s population being administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine thus far.
County’s COVID-19 numbers
From its Feb. 24 report to its March 3 report, Columbia County Public Health saw 55 additional COVID-19 positive cases. It brings the total to 5,052. Two more deaths have also occurred, bringing that total to 53.
There have also been 26,587 negative cases reported. The COVID-19 activity level still remains “high” for the county.
