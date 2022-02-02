The School District of Lodi’s Medical Advisory Board is easing back COVID recommendations with hopes for the coming weeks as the district continues to struggle with staff absences on a day-to-day basis.
The monthly online Medical Advisory Board meeting started on an upbeat note with members commenting on the improvement in the weather. One board member jokingly suggested to Superintendent Vince Breunig that school should have been canceled in light of the above-freezing temperatures.
“We almost had to cancel for a whole other reason,” said Breunig, “but it’s a good thing we have some administrators that can teach.”
The meeting began in earnest with District Nurse Jean Winter giving an update on student and staff infection data. A chart showing weekly average new daily confirmed cases in the region gave a clear insight into the impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Across the measures of the Lodi School District, Dane County, Columbia County, and Sauk County, infection rates hovered between about 100 and 400 cases per 100,000 people from September through December, then about doubling through the month of January.
“It’s interesting that it was in the high school,” said Winter looking at the timeline breakdown by Lodi School, “it runs through the buildings one way or the other.”
Largely, Winter explained, it has appeared that the “close contacts” that have resulted in transmission of the COVID-19 virus, have happened at home. She estimated that close to 75% of those with reported infections test at home before coming in to the drive-thru testing site.
Over the past month, traffic at the district’s testing site has increased from roughly 20 to 40 tests per day, to between 80 and 100. As the lines got longer, average turn around of test results stretched out to three to four days. It has since lowered back to around a 24-hour turn-around, according to Winter.
The board went into closed session for more detailed discussion of cases between Sauk Prairie Healthcare physicians Nathan Grunewald, Masaru Furukawa, Andrea Chao, and UW Health pediatric hospitalist Dr. Sabrina Butteris. They returned to open session with a recommendation of mitigation and compromise, allowing students to go mask free during active competition and performance.
Breunig explained that the administration’s priority has been keeping the schools open, which has been an extreme challenge over the past month.
“We really struggled the last couple days to staff our buildings,” said Breunig, “just to make sure we have enough people to serve our kids so we don’t have to go virtual or cancel a school day. And hopefully those numbers will start coming down.”
A question that has come up, Breunig explained, is how the district would handle masking rules in sports and performing arts with a choir competition and band festival approaching.
Grunewald congratulated administrators and staff on their work on infection mitigation: “You guys are doing a phenomenal job, doing your best not only to mitigate transmission in school, but also when it is occurring, you’re doing a phenomenal job trying to slow everything down and just keep all of these balls juggling.”
In terms of sports, Grunewald explained that the difference was competitive advantage and that requiring students to wear masks during competitive play could make it harder for them than for the opposing team, with a willingness to accept the risk that transmission could occur during play.
Furukawa gave his support to the recommendation of allowing unmasked sports competition and performances: “The limited amount of exposure in just competition or performance, as we call it, would be acceptable.”
Clarifying the difference between students being masked in practice and during performance, Grunewald told the board that it was a matter of competitive disadvantage and ability of students to perform for a (potentially paying) audience.
Furukawa elaborated that there was also the consideration of narrowing risk areas and there being a “clear line” of what can be used in functional policy.
In the beginning of the pandemic, Grunwald explained, a recurring theme was “who is in your bubble?” noting the risks of directly interacting with people, but limiting contact to those within your own bubble.
“It’s the same with sports, like with those on the wrestling team, even outside the sport, probably associate more together, so that would be their pod or bubble,” said Grunewald. “In the classroom it is a mixed bag of different bubbles over much of the day, so we can’t accept the risk that comes when we start mixing all these bubbles together for long periods of time…that’s where we say, ‘we should still continue masking in the classrooms.'”
The current situation is that systems everywhere are especially vulnerable because of the amount of COVID in circulation and that the goal for the school would be simply to maintain normal operation. The top goal in that would be reducing infection of staff and trying to cut the number of staff that are out sick.
The difference in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals also adds another factor, as Breunig explained with “close contact” incidents among unvaccinated individuals requiring “quarantine” while vaccinated individuals are not quarantined if identified in close contact with someone infected with COVID.
Butteris pulled up a set of figures showing that despite the increase in transmission with the COVID omicron variant, there is still “a multi-fold difference” between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in likelihood of becoming infected and transmitting the virus to another person.
“Much like the choir thing, it’s a calculated risk, trying to be as equitable as you can with the information you’ve got,” said Butteris. “It may not feel that way, but you have the luxury–-and I know people are going to say, ‘I can’t believe she used the word luxury’--but you have the luxury of a fully-masked environment. So you have a lot of buffer, in some sense, in the system, at the school…and so when you have that, it allows you to take on a little more risk, because you have some additional buffer in the system.”
Grunewald invited an optimistic outlook, telling those in the meeting, “If you look at the countywide transmission data versus transmission in the school, what the district is doing is helping to decrease transmission in the school district itself and that speaks to the current strategies as working.”
With hopes that efforts will accelerate a trend of slowing community transmission, Grunewald said that he was looking forward to dialing back mitigation efforts, “And we’re doing that today, saying that we’re going to accept a little more risk and let the music and the musical go unmasked…I expect this summer to be a very different world for all of us”
At the same time, Butteris reminded the group and observers that the discussion was about community health: “We’re talking about school risk tolerance and community risk tolerance, not individual risk tolerance.”