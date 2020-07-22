A tough decision for the Lodi School District is approaching.
At its July 13 meeting, administrators and the school board took an in-depth view of the three ways that the district could conduct classes in the fall — in-person instruction, online instruction and a combination of both.
District Administrator Vince Breunig made a presentation to the board, along with the help of Nick Karls, director of curriculum and instruction for the district.
Whatever the district decides will be in the best interest for student and staff safety, provide the best opportunity for instruction and limit the operational damage to the district.
“We have quite the task in front of us,” Breunig said prior to his presentation.
In two of the plans, the schools will have additional safety precautions in place. Whenever students and staff are in buildings, the district will look at possibly limiting visitors, make certain doors for entrances and exits only, and possibly requiring students and staff to wear face coverings.
Traditional learning
In this model, all students and staff would return to school buildings for the normal five-day-a-week instruction.
Daily schedules may be modified, affecting things like lunches, recess, special classes, and start and ends times of the school day. If the district and board were to choose this option, students and families who are not comfortable with the scenario will be provided the necessary tools for online learning.
Referencing a survey sent out to parents and guardians, Breunig noted that 60-73 percent of those in the district would prefer their kids to be back in school, with the biggest numbers coming from the primary and elementary levels. Breunig said in-person schooling would be a “big lift” for them, because they wouldn’t have to worry about childcare and other similar factors.
Out of the 681 overall responses, less than 6 percent from each school level were in favor of full virtual instruction in the fall. The main concern that teachers had was having health protocols in place for a full return, which the administration has been planning for.
“That’s why we had people come back into buildings July 6, to see what works and what doesn’t work,” Breunig said.
Transportation will change, too. The district would limit the number of students per bus — making for more routes — with a possible seating chart and all students required to wear a face covering. Drop-off and pick-up zones around school buildings may be altered as well.
Blended learning
In this option, all students in each building would be broken up into two groups — Karls and Breunig used the examples of “Team Lodi” and “Team Pride.” Each student would return to the school buildings, but only twice a week. If “Team Lodi” is in the buildings on Mondays and Tuesdays, then “Team Pride” will do online learning. The groups swap positions for Thursday and Friday.
Under this model, Wednesdays would be blocked out for teachers to collaborate and plan, while students would use the day to catch up on various work or to complete assigned at-home activities.
“What we like about this model is the face-to-face interaction that is important, it allows for deep cleaning and gives teachers an opportunity to come together,” Karls said.
Online learning
This model will look very similar to how students finished the spring semester, but also combine aspects of the blended learning option.
Students would undergo online learning on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The Wednesday in this model would be exactly like the blended learning model. The downfall in this option, which administrators acknowledged, was that teachers would not immediately know if a student was struggling, as compared to knowing right away in a classroom setting.
“What we talk about, no matter the situation, is social and emotional learning,” Karls said. “Student-to-teacher and student-to-student relationships will be critically important.”
Breunig added, “We’ve all realized the limitations with virtual instruction, the lack of connection for kids. The social, emotional and physical health is the balancing act with COVID-19.”
School Board President H. Adam Steinberg also gave a brief presentation, breaking down all the data from coronavirus cases throughout the state among the various age groups. He noted that he wasn’t trying to sway the district one way or the other, but just wanted to present the facts. Steinberg also said the decision process is different throughout the state — areas like Madison and Milwaukee (higher number of cases) are in a different way of thinking compared to districts in Florence County (low number of cases).
“It’s a very difficult decision, but I think this needs to be factored in somewhere,” Steinberg said.
School board member Steven Ricks added, “It’s a complicated situation, but what I like is that we are all taking this very seriously. The administration is putting a lot of work into this. This is a decision based on everything — our guts, what’s best for the kids. A lot want us to make this decision now, but we can’t.”
A decision is expected to be made by the next board meeting on Aug. 10.
