When the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) allows individuals in Phase 1B to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine — which is anticipated to be announced around March 1 — Sauk Prairie Healthcare will continue to vaccinate those age 65 or older, while also beginning to vaccinate Phase 1B eligible recipients.
DHS has defined the next eligible group in a priority order to receive the vaccine. The first group includes educators and child care providers, with the second priority group including individuals enrolled in Medicaid Long-Term Care programs. The third priority group is public facing essential workers and non-frontline healthcare personnel, followed by staff and residents in congregate living facilities.
All groups will be eligible in addition to residents 65 and older on or around March 1, though Sauk Prairie Healthcare will continue to use the state-defined prioritization based on available vaccine supply. This means Sauk Prairie Healthcare will first work with school districts and licensed childcare providers, then move to vaccinate others within 1B prioritization as supply allows.
“Our number one goal is to get everyone who is eligible vaccinated as soon as possible. Our challenge is the limited supply of vaccines right now,” said Shawn Lerch, CEO of Sauk Prairie Healthcare. “There are 14 locations in Sauk County who can provide vaccinations to those eligible. We are proud to be part of a combined community effort to provide vaccines.”
Sauk Prairie Healthcare also has a clinic in Lodi as part of its network group. Sauk Prairie Healthcare encourages groups and individuals who are eligible to seek out multiple vaccination opportunities in our region and get the vaccine wherever they can be accommodated soonest.
“This is truly a momentous time as we move from a purely defensive strategy to an offensive strategy,” said Lerch. “The vaccine provides a critical layer and allows us to attack COVID-19 at the source. But understand, our other defensive tools of masking, distancing, and washing are just as critical until we reach herd immunity.”
