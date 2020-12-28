Columbia County Public Health has recently downgraded the county’s COVID-19 activity level to very high, after being critically high for a several weeks.
From Dec. 16 to Dec. 23, at 11 a.m., the county had 143 additional confirmed positive cases, bringing the total to 4,055 since testing began. Seven more people were hospitalized during that span.
Also, the county has seen 23,691 negative test results, with 243 cases still active — a decrease of 152 since Dec. 16.
There have been 27 deaths from people that were confirmed positive cases. Currently there are 54 active investigations — 18 in educational facilities, 17 in a non-healthcare workplace and 10 in long-term care facilities.
The highest percentage of positive cases come from individuals aged 20-39, as the group accounts for a little more than one-third of all positives.
Free testing sites
There will be four dates for free testing within the county on separate Fridays spanning January and February — all held at the Cambria Fire Department. The dates are Jan. 15, Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26.
Also, three Tuesday dates for free testing will be held at Columbus Water at Light in Columbus — Jan. 5, Feb. 2 and March 2.
The National Guard will be administering the tests. Appointments are not required, but online registration — beginning 24 hours before each event — is encouraged. Test results will be provided within 3-7 business days.
