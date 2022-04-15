As the spring semester is winding to an end, many teachers are looking to the summer as an opportunity to help students get a leg up for the fall and maybe help students find a spark of joy in learning.
The summer’s course catalog includes classes that fall in the categories of academic and enrichment programs according to Mike Pisani, principal of Lodi Elementary and Ouisconsing School of Collaboration.
“Our summer school is pretty heavily an enrichment summer school, but there are academic strands where we do support students who continue their learning from fall through summer school,” said Pisani. “So there will be some reading and math courses, and then there will be courses like soccer, and courses like swimming, and courses like draw-what-you-see and paint-what-you-see.”
In many school districts, summer courses are carrying the extra weight of aiding students who experienced “learning loss” over the course of the COVID pandemic, as the success of classes moving online and to hybrid models varied greatly from student to student, though generally with younger students having more difficulty studying remotely.
Even outside of the virtual instruction models that took over at the height of the pandemic, Pisani is seeing a broad integration of technology into classroom instruction. As a matter of pandemic exhaustion and even more generally, parents have expressed interest in students having more in-class and personal instruction.
“There’s a lot of things happening in a pre-k to grade 5 classroom when someone is in front of them–meaning an adult. It’s much harder when you’re in front of them virtually and you can’t do a hand on the shoulder to do a redirect, or point to the page you’re on, or point to whatever is happening.”
Teachers have been mindful of the anxieties surrounding “learning loss” in preparing summer school curricula according to Lodi Primary School Principal Amy Fassbender, with thought going into finding different options and opportunities for students.
“I would say that our teaching staff is aware that we’ve had to do things virtually and online, so they would be able to think creatively about what your content area is looking like,” said Fassbender. “I think a big piece is trying to give as many opportunities as we can, because we’re still making up for that lost time and families are really interested in the opportunities we have, whether it’s cooking classes, fishing classes, or golf or art, or whatever that may be–that interaction with other kids, the families and the students just love that.”
The pressure to address learning loss runs parallel to a widespread drop in summer school enrollment according to a March report by Wisconsin Policy Forum. In 2020 11,399 fewer students enrolled in summer school in the state, a drop of just over 57%.
Statewide summer school enrollment had been gradually growing according to data from the Department of Public Instruction, with 16,327 students enrolled in 2009, 19,905 enrolled in 2019, then only 8,506 enrolled in 2020, and partially bouncing back to 17,569 in 2021.
Lower summer school enrollment figures not only represent lost opportunity for students, but also lost revenue for school districts as, such is the case the rest of the year, a drop in enrollment results in lower state funding. But there is also assistance in federal funding.
According to the March report, student recovery intervention is “all but required” through the American Rescue Plan Act, which requires school districts to use at least 20% of their ESSER III funding (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) to address learning loss.
“Institutions like DPI, the Education Trust, and the EduRecoveryHub highlight summer school as one of many options in which districts might invest, based on their local needs,” according to the report.
Although teachers and administrators look forward to enthusiastic summer school enrollment from all kinds of students, certain students have been targeted as having greater need and more to gain from the extra attention in those classes.
That targeting roughly starts with December results from the iReady test and Fountas and Pinnel individual reading assessments, along with classroom performance and teacher observation. Some of those students will be recommended for math and reading classes during the summer, but according to Fassbender, there are hopes beyond class content review.
“One of the pieces that we try to do, is to give students access to those remedial classes, but enrichment as well,” said Fassbender. “We want to make sure they are enjoying what they are doing, and keeping them motivated. So we try to offer them a balance, so if they are in an enrichment class, we also give them first preference in some of the other classes as well, to draw them in and make sure they get the support they need, but also make it a fun experience.”
That goal predates the pandemic of 2020, and the current district administration, according to Pisani, who explained that when he arrived around four years ago, previous superintendent, Charles Purcell told him that the core of the program was seeking out engagement.
“Because when kids are engaged in summer learning of any kind, it keeps them more engaged in school,” said Pisani, “it keeps their minds sharper, and so one of our key components for summer school is just keeping kids engaged with learning and academics and peers.”