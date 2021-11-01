The FDA has approved the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for students ages 5-11. It is expected that the CDC will follow suit on Nov. 2 or 3. In anticipation of this approval, the School District of Lodi has announced it is partnering with SSM Health to offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to all students aged 5-11 on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 3-7 pm.
The clinic will be held at Lodi Elementary School/OSC building. Any student aged 5-11 and over is eligible to participate in this vaccine clinic. Students will receive their second dose of vaccine on Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 3-7 p.m.
In conjunction with this clinic, the district is also partnering with SSM Health to provide booster shots to educators in the School District of Lodi as well as first responders in the community (Lodi Police Department, Lodi Fire Department, Lodi EMS, and Dane Fire Department).
District Administrator Vince Breunig shared that “he was very proud that the district could offer this opportunity to our students, staff, and community first responders.” He continued by stating that “this vaccine clinic was only possible due to the partnership that the district has with SSM Health.”
Breunig noted that the thought of facilitating students getting vaccinated to help stop the spread of COVID-19 was a motivating factor for the district. In an email to parents, Breunig indicated that one of the highlights of being able to offer this vaccine clinic at this time is that it will allow students in this age group to be fully vaccinated before the winter holiday season.
In addition, it will allow those who are fully vaccinated to not have to quarantine from school after coming in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive (still will have to monitor for symptoms). The vast majority of students who have had to quarantine this school year in this age group (and across the district) would not have had to quarantine if vaccines had been available and they had been vaccinated.
Anyone who has any questions regarding this COVID-19 vaccine clinic should contact District Administrator Vince Breunig at breunvi@lodischoolswi.org.