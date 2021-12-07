Dane County Board Supervisors Jeff Weigand (Marshall) and Tim Rockwell (Sun Prairie) recently announced that they will be holding a public hearing on Dane County’s mask mandate.
They believe the citizens of Dane County deserve a forum to express their thoughts on this public policy issue. Whether one supports or opposes the mask mandates, the people should have the right to share their thoughts with Dane County’s elected officials. For the first time, this hearing will allow them to do so.
The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 at the Town of Berry Town Hall, located at 9046 State Highway 19 in Mazomanie.
Since being elected to the County Board, we have had countless conversations with residents from all over Dane County, and across the political spectrum, who have expressed frustration with the lack of transparency coming from Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC), Weigand and Rockwell said in a news release. “PHMDC is quick to share statistics about the total number of COVID cases or total number of people opting to get vaccinated; yet they are unwilling or unable to share statistics with the public on the effectiveness of mask mandates, what specific goals need to be achieved to end the mask mandate or how they balance their data and goals with the societal impact of long-standing face covering requirements,” the release states.
Dane County residents are encouraged to attend and share how the mandates have impacted their families, businesses, and schools. Residents are also encouraged to submit unanswered questions that they have about the mask mandate. Questions will be collected and formally submitted to the Board of Public Health Madison and Dane County.