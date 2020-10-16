In order to promote the safety of patients, healthcare workers and the community, visits at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo have been suspended. This is a temporary measure in response to the increased community spread of COVID-19, and will go into effect Monday, Oct. 19.
Visitors over 18 years of age may still be allowed within the following circumstances:
— Compassionate care exceptions may be made in end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the patient’s emotional well-being and care;
— Family Birth Suite patients will be allowed one visitor per day, with permission of a nursing leader; and
— Patients in pediatric settings will be allowed one visitor per day, with permission of a nursing leader.
All visitors will be required to wear a mask while in the hospital, including in the patient room. All visitors will also be asked to complete a health screening including taking their temperature before being approved to visit.
