In order to promote the safety of patients, healthcare workers and the community, visits at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo have been suspended. This is a temporary measure in response to the increased community spread of COVID-19, and will go into effect Monday, Oct. 19.

Visitors over 18 years of age may still be allowed within the following circumstances:

— Compassionate care exceptions may be made in end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the patient’s emotional well-being and care;

— Family Birth Suite patients will be allowed one visitor per day, with permission of a nursing leader; and

— Patients in pediatric settings will be allowed one visitor per day, with permission of a nursing leader.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask while in the hospital, including in the patient room. All visitors will also be asked to complete a health screening including taking their temperature before being approved to visit.

