Columbia County Public Health will be hosting a free walk-in clinic for the Johnson & Johnson (one and done) COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Taste of Portage, 112 E. Edgewater Street in Portage, WI.
Appointments are not necessary, however if you would like to register ahead of time, please visit vaccinate.wi.gov (you do not need to choose a clinic site/time/date when pre-registering). We request you practice social distancing and follow appropriate mask requirements. No identification card or insurance card is necessary to receive the vaccine.
You must be 18 years of age for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. You must be able to stay on site for a 15-minute observation period after receiving either vaccine.
