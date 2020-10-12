Due to COVID-19, this year’s annual Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin Fall 5K run will be virtual.
The virtual 5K, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, will be in lieu of the in-person event that was originally scheduled to be held in Waunakee.
Christine Benedict, Executive Director for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin, said fall programming is being offered for virtual teams and small, socially distanced in-person teams. The event celebrates the accomplishments of the 400 local girls participating in Girls on the Run this fall.
The official kickoff for the virtual event will be at 9 a.m. on Nov. 7, and Girls on the Run encourages participants to share on social media how they are independently completing a 3.1-mile trek. Registrants will receive a T-shirt, personalized bib, commemorative 15th anniversary medal and more.
Girls on the Run is a youth development program using running to teach life skills for girls in grades three through eight. Participation in the virtual 5K is open to the public, and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin.
For more information on how to register and take part, visit www.girlsontherunscwi.org/5k.
Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization offering positive youth development programming in Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Rock, and Sauk counties. Girls on the Run SCWI is an independent council of Girls on the Run International, which includes more than 200 councils in the U.S. and Canada. Girls on the Run inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running. For more information, visit www.girlsontherunscwi.org.
