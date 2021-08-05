Three COVID-19 free walk-in clinics will be held across Lodi and Poynette on either Thursday, Aug. 5 or Friday, Aug. 6.
For those that received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic at Poynette Elementary School on July 15, the second dose will be administered Thursday, Aug. 5 from noon-6 p.m. at PES.
In addition to those receiving their second doses, the clinic will also be administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine — available to those aged 18 and older.
Lodi High School
Also on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 3-7 p.m., Lodi High School will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to those aged 12 and older.
For those younger than 18, parent/guardian consent is necessary. The second Pfizer dose from this clinic will be provided on Aug. 26.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available to anyone who wants it — only for ages 18 and older.
Reach Out Lodi
For all of those at Reach Out Lodi's clinic in mid-July that got the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the second dose will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6.
Also at the free walk-in clinic, the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for anyone aged 18 and older.
Appointments are not necessary for any of the above pop-up clinics. No identification or insurance card is needed. It is requested that all those getting a vaccine wear a mask and practice social distancing.