Students in grades 4K-5 in the Lodi School District must wear masks at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
For those in grades 7-12, however, face coverings will be recommended, but not required, while sixth graders will be mandated to wear them until the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to them.
Those measures were passed by the school board at its Monday. Aug. 9, meeting. Other COVID-19 related matters were also dealt with, as residents spoke both in favor of and against a mask mandate during the public input session.
“We’re in a no-win situation,” said Barb Beyer, the board clerk.
District Administrator Vince Breunig went through a 69-page “Back to School Decisions” presentation to the board during a meeting that lasted approximately four hours.
Breunig noted how circumstances have changed with the arrival of the Delta Variant, which experts say is much more transmissible than the original coronavirus, he said. Breunig also talked about how the Center for Disease Control is predicting peak cases to continue to rise and the rate of cases for the unvaccinated has never been higher.
A survey sent out two weeks ago indicated that parents mostly favored making mask wearing optional for students. They were asked about face coverings in school buildings during the first semester of 2021-22.
Regarding the Primary School, there were 462 responses, with 54.1% in favor of making it optional, and 31.8% backing the district requiring face coverings for students in grades 4K-2. Another 14.1% said face coverings should be recommended, but not required.
A total of 321 respondents submitted their responses for the same questions for Elementary School students. A 45.8% majority again favored making masks optional in grades 3-5, with 36.8% believing the district should require them and 17.8% pushing to recommend them, but not require them.
There was an added wrinkle for middle schoolers, as many sixth graders are not eligible for the vaccine. Vaccine eligibility for sixth graders is 4% for those 12 or over by Aug. 1. For those 12 and above by Nov. 1, it’s 10%, and 30% for the same age group by Feb. 1, 2022.
Of the 330 responses provided for the Middle School face covering question, 47% said the district should make masks optional for those in grades 6-8 during the first semester, with 23.3% arguing for them to be required and 18.2% opting for them to be recommended, but not required. Additionally, 11.5% said to require face coverings for sixth graders.
For those in grades 9-12, 61.8% of respondents wanted to make mask wearing optional, with 14.3% arguing they should be required and 24% feeling they ought to be recommended, instead of being required.
The vote to mandate masks for students and staff in grades 4K-5 was 5-2, with Kristi McMorris and H. Adam Steinberg voting no. A 4-3 vote on highly recommending masks for those in grades 7-12, but not requiring them, carried that motion, as Beyer, McMorris and William Wipperfurth casting no votes. Included in that motion was a stipulation that sixth graders be required to wear masks until becoming vaccine eligible or until the board changes its decision. Medical and religious exemptions are available.
After decisions were made on mask wearing for elementary, middle school and high school students, as well as the special circumstances for sixth graders, the board addressed some related issues.
A motion making 4K-6 quarantine not necessary if both students are wearing masks was approved 7-0. For students in grades 7-12, only students with close contact that are symptomatic would require quarantining, with the board voting 5-2 to approve that motion.
The board also unanimously voted to explore testing options for symptomatic students and staff and to look into testing for others.
On the subject of communication, the board voted unanimously to only notify families of students with COVID and close contacts. Visitors will need to follow the procedures of the district building they are visiting, as the board voted 6-1 to put that requirement into place.
Lastly, the board voted unanimously to have staff follow what the students are doing regarding masking in grades 6-12.
Tyler Haarklau was one of the parents who advocated that the board make mask wearing mandatory in the district, noting that both his children had spent time in the intensive care unit. Haarklau said that if masks are optional, it puts them in danger.
Allison Rowe, mother of three students in the district, said her children are too young to be vaccinated. She urged universal mask wearing in the district, arguing that making it optional is not a reasonable decision, that it goes against core values of the district and that the Delta Variant is game-changer for the pandemic.
“We have a solution: masks. And we know it works,” said Rowe.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, Heather Baron argued that the majority of parents wanted mask wearing to be optional and that as a mother, she knows what works for her family.
Nicole McKearn, also a district parent, said that it is “extremely important for kids to build up their immune systems,” and that masks would hinder that process. McKearn also noted that the survival rate for COVID cases is around 99%.
Another parent, Matthew Brynick, explained how masks made it difficult for kids with speech problems to communicate, and Steve Collyard wondered about the emotional and physical toll face coverings have had on kids.
“We get sick. We recover because we have immune systems that do that,” said Collyard. “I want our kids to have their high school back.”