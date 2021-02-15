Over the past several weeks, the weekly reported positive cases of COVID-19 has been decreasing in Columbia County.
According to Columbia County Public Health weekly reports, from 10 a.m. Feb. 3 to 10 a.m. Feb. 10, the county saw 65 positive cases — about nine cases per day. In the week prior, the county reported 93 cases (13 per day). The COVID-19 activity level still remains “high,” which is unchanged from the Feb. 3 report.
Since testing began, the county has seen 25,846 negative tests, There have been 46 deaths in the last 11 months, but none reported from Feb. 3-10.
The county has seen four more active investigations by setting since the Feb. 3 report. Currently, there are 56 active investigations — 20 in non-healthcare workplaces, 18 in educational facilities, five in long0term care facilities, three in healthcare facilities, two in group housing facilities and eight in “other” settings.
Columbia County Health and Human Services is working with the state, and its community partners, to receive the COVID vaccine, and to complete arrangements for its immunization plan for the community. To see a list of the community partners that are currently vaccinating eligible individuals, visit the county website at www. co.columbia.wi.us.
County testing sites
The county is still holding free COVID-19 testing sites in the coming weeks at various locations. They are:
— Portage (at Portage Utility Building), Feb. 24 from noon-4 p.m.
— Cambria (at Cambria Fire Department), Feb. 26 from noon-6 p.m.
— Columbus (at Columbus Water and Light), March 2 from noon-6 p.m.
All sites are for drive-thru testing. Appointments are not necessary, but online registration is encouraged beginning 24 hours prior to the testing date. If you don’t register, you will still be tested.
The National Guard will be doing the testing, and results will be provided within 3-7 business days.
