In its weekly report released on Wednesday, May 12, Columbia County Public Health states that 39.1% percent of all county residents have completed the COVID-19 vaccination process.
Nearly 2,000 residents completed the process from May 5-12, bringing the total to 22,523 people. There are also 47.1% of residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Of the county residents who are aged 65 or older, 87.8% have received at least one dose, whole 66% of those aged 55-64 have received at least one dose. Of the residents aged 45-54, 53.1% of residents have received at least one dose, while 47.9% of those aged 35-44 have received at least one dose.
Across the state, 2,215,045 residents have completed the vaccination process — 38% of the state’s population. Of those aged 65 or older, 77% are fully vaccinated, while 52.7% of those aged 55-64 are fully vaccinated.
Additionally, there is 44.6% of state residents that have received at least one dose, including 81.7% of those aged 65 or older.
The number of doses administered across the state continues to drop each week — and have done so beginning with the week of April 11. The peak thus far was during the week of April 4, when 425,084 doses were given, with 352,663 during the week of April 11. During the week of May 2, there were 197,303 doses administered in the state.
These are the current locations in Columbia County for residents to make appointments to get a vaccine shot — Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage, Forward Pharmacy in Columbus, Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, Prairie Ridge Columbus Hospital, Sauk Prairie Healthcare in Prairie du Sac, SSM Health Insurance Holders and all Walgreens pharmacies. Also, the Hometown Pharmacy stores in Lodi, Pardeeville, Portage, Poynette, Randolph and Rio are currently accepting appointments.
Additionally, Columbia County Division of Health is hosting a first dose clinic on Thursday, May 13. Scheduling for that clinic will begin after 1 p.m. Monday, May 10 by going to www.co.columbia.wi.us or by calling 608-742-9227. Walk-ins will also be accepted. See the county’s website for more information.
COVID-19 cases in Columbia County
From May 5-12, Columbia County saw 50 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total up to 5,436. There were also 165 negative cases during that time — 28,480 total. The number of deaths in the county remains at 57.
There are eight active investigations across the county — five in educational facilities, an one in each a long-term care facility, a non-healthcare workplace and a group housing facility.
The COVID-19 activity level in the county remains “High,” and the COVID-19 percent positive level remains “low.”