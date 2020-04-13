Blackhawk Technical College continues to support area health care providers by lending or donating resources to help fight the pandemic. The latest provision includes hospital beds from the Blackhawk nursing program for SSM Health facilities in Janesville and Monroe. The beds will help SSM prepare and care for the anticipated increase in COVID-19 patients.
Area health care providers have been seeking help from the community throughout this public health emergency. Blackhawk’s Division of Health Sciences and Public Safety rallied to address the need of our community before the pandemic was declared. The team inventoried all personal protective equipment and started disseminating supplies to the front line.
In addition to the hospital beds, the college has provided N-95 masks, nitrile gloves, thermometers, face shields, sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, and other PPE. These items have supported organizations like SSM, Monroe Clinic, Mercy Health, and Kelly House Nursing.
Individuals and organizations in the community can provide PPE and other resources to the frontlines. Contact the Rock County Emergency Operations Center at (608) 290-4589 or eoc.eoc@co.rock.wi.us with items you have available including the quantity and cost.
Health care providers that have need that Blackhawk Technical College can assist with, should contact Campus Safety Office at CampusSafety@blackhawk.edu.
