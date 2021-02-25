From Feb.17-24, Columbia County Public Health (CCPH) reported that 1,530 county residents received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, completing the vaccination process.
Now a total of 4,539 residents, as of the Feb. 24 weekly CCPH report, have received both doses. It turns out to be about 8% of the overall population of Columbia County.
There have been a total of 14,765 doses given to county residents, with the other 10,103 having received just one dose of the vaccine. Of those who have received the first dose, nearly 63% or those aged 65 or older.
Columbia County Health & Human Services continues to work with state, and community partners, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. A list of those community partners that are currently vaccinating eligible individuals, plus a list of vaccine clinics, is available on the county’s website at www.co.columbia.wi.us.
In total, 842,818 Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 14.5% of the state’s population. Additionally, there have been 411,717 residents who have completed the vaccination process — 7.1% of the state. To see detailed state vaccine data, go to www.dhs.wisconsin.gov.
COVID-19 cases in Columbia County
For the second straight week, the county saw 42 positive COVID-19 cases — an average of six per day. It brings the total of positive cases to 5,005. There have also been 26,432 negative cases and 51 deaths.
Since the CCPH’s last report on Feb. 17, the amount of active investigations has decreased by 13 to a total of 33. Of those 33 active investigations, 15 are in educational facilities, nine are in non-health care workplaces, three are in long-term care facilities, one is in a group housing facility and five are in “other” settings.
The COVID-19 activity level still remains high — unchanged from the Feb. 17 report.
