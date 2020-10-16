The City of Lodi is encouraging residents who choose to partake in trick-or-treat this year, to do so in a safe manner. Residents are advised to follow CDC and the state’s Department of Health guidelines when out and about the city on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
It is recommended that residents don’t do face-to-face treat-or-treating and follow these precautions:
— Avoid large groups and direct contact with trick-or-treaters;
— Hand out treats outdoors;
— Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take;
— Observe social distancing;
— Wash hands before handling treats; and
— Wear a mask
All houses that are participating in trick-or-treat are asked to leave a light on outside their door.
The city wants to remind residents to stay at least six feet away from people who do not live with you because whether indoors or outdoors, getting or spreading COVID-19 is more likely when in contact with others for longer periods of time.
