- Columbia County Public Health will be hosting a free walk-in clinic on Thursday, June 10 for a first dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, for ages 12 and up, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a second dose Moderna from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Columbia County Health & Human Services Building located at 111 E. Mullett Street, Portage.
- Enter the facility at the ADRC entrance. Appointments are not necessary, but welcome if you wish by calling (608) 742-9227, to receive a Pfizer vaccine. We encourage parents and guardians to consider getting school aged children vaccinated now that school is out for the summer. Please note that second dose Moderna vaccinations were previously scheduled. You must stay on site for a 15-minute observation period after receiving the vaccine. We request you practice social distancing and wear a mask in the clinic.
- NOTE anyone under 18 MUST be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
For further guidance and up to date information visit: https://www.co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/tabid/9196/Default.asp