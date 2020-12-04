Since Wednesday, Nov. 25 — the day before Thanksgiving — Columbia County has seen 305 positive COVID-19 test results, according to Columbia County Public Health in its most recent update on Wednesday, Dec. 2. There have now been 3,531 positive results since testing began.
The COVID-19 activity level remains at a critically high stage, like most other counties and the entire state of Wisconsin. From Oct. 1-Nov. 30, the county saw 2,592 new confirmed positive cases, averaging 42.5 new cases per day during that span.
Currently, there are 965 active cases as 2,554 of the positives have recovered, with two more confirmed deaths since the Nov. 25 update. In total, there have also been 22,714 negative tests across the county. Columbia County Public Health does not indicate if a person has tested positive more than once, separated by 14 days or more.
There are 55 active investigations in the county with 21 in educational facilities, 17 in a non-health care workplace and eight in long-term care facilities.
More than 18% of positive cases in the county have come from those ages 20-29 (638 people), with nearly 17% of cases from those ages 50-59 (598 people). There have been 587 positives from the 30-39 age group (16.6%) and 524 positives from those ages 40-49 (14.8% of all positives). One-third of all positive cases are still coming from those aged 20-59.
Testing site numbers
During the latest two testing sites, 499 people were tested. There was a reported 231 people that got tested on Nov. 20 at the Cambria Fire Station, while another 268 people were tested at the City of Portage Utility Building on Nov. 25.
Community testing site
On Friday, Dec. 4, the Cambria Fire Department will be host for another free testing site in the county from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The site is open to the community and appointments are not necessary, but online registration is encouraged, and all who show up will be tested. If you do register, do so no earlier than 24 hours in advance of the event, at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/. There is potential for long waits, so plan accordingly. The National Guard will be doing the testing and all who go are asked to stay in their vehicles for the duration of testing. Individuals will be contacted with their results in 3-7 business days.
In Columbia County, COVID-19 testing is also provided at Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage and Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.