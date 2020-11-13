Beginning on Monday, Nov. 16, the Lodi Public Library will be switching its operation to curbside pickup only. The inside of the building will be closed to the public until further notice.
There is an exception if people need to use a computer or the copy/fax machine. The service will only be available for 30-minute time slots on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-6 p.m. The library is allowing a one-hour max for each person. Also, only one person will be allowed in the building at one time during the three hours on Tuesdays or Thursdays
The change of service options is due to the surging number of positive cases within Wisconsin and the county. The library believes that this option is the safest was to continue serving the community.
The curbside pickup will operate under normal library hours — from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
The process is the same as it was earlier in the year. Once you have let the library know what you’d like to check out, go to the library’s parking lot and call inside. The materials will be brought to you. The library asks that you open your trunk and materials will be placed inside. If you have returns, leave them in the trunk for staff to take.
The library will also be keeping its 24-hour indoor book drop open to the public. People can also send the library items to print and they will be delivered via curbside pickup.
For any questions, or to reserve computer time, call 608-592-4130 or email staff@lodipubliclibrary.org.
