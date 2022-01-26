In anticipation of the Feb. 15 Lodi Board of Education Primary Election, each of the current five candidates were asked a list of the same questions involving their perspective on the responsibilities of the board, school board members, their reasons for running, along with some more timely questions about the current environment involving school board politics, COVID-19 mitigation policies and a proposed school resource officer program.
Following the primary, four candidates will appear on the ballot for two school board positions in the April 5 Spring Election.
What follows are the unedited transcripts of the responses given by each candidate.
How do you define the school board’s responsibility?
Heather Baron (challenger): It’s been interesting because this past year I’ve become more involved, or, well…just more interested in everything. I used to be always under the impression that Vince Breunig would be kind of the boss of everybody, and what I’ve come to learn from talking to people is the board is actually Vince’s boss and it is his responsibility to communicate what is going on between the school and everything and present it to the board.
And I don’t want to say that he hasn’t presented well this past year with COVID, and CRT, and equity and everything, but I feel like what it is, is ‘Well, that’s the board’s decision,” and the board’s like, “Well, that’s what Vince presented.” I felt like nobody—not necessarily didn’t want to take responsibility. Because it was such a hard year, that board had such hard decisions—but I think the board—and Vince—but the board needs to look at what is important for these kids.
The school district, that’s why we’re here. And for sure, we want to keep our teachers happy, they are very important. But the main objective for decisions should be based on our kids. And this year they sent out surveys asking parents stuff and, yes, parents play a huge role, because we are sending our kids to your school, and I felt like the board wasn’t listening to the parents as much as they should have. And I’m not saying that they should do everything that parents want, but I just think that they should have, not so much—and I’m going on COVID more, but in general—you just need to stop sometimes, breath, look at the basics and say: ‘Wait a minute, is this best for the kids?’ That’s what I feel.
Scott Bilse (challenger):
I think a school board is important for leadership in the district. I think the school board is important for developing policy and helping to put the mechanisms in place to have the policies move forward successfully. I think the school board is responsible for providing a positive learning environment for all students and for helping to, in any way possible, identify the needs of each individual student so they can reach their goal upon graduating—for some students it may be to go on to college; for some students it may be to go on to technical school; some students maybe to go onto the trades or a job—and to help provide each student with what they need to be successful after school as far as to have a positive experience while they’re in the Lodi School District.
Nathan Dennis (challenger): To look out for the bed interest of our children in the community in all situations.
Julie McKiernan (incumbent): When I first got on the board in 2019 I was new and probably didn’t understand the full responsibility, but I think one of the key things that is very important is that the school board is there to advocate for the students, whether that be at the local district or also at the state level. A lot of our policies come down from the state or from the Department of Public Instruction, so it’s important for school board members to advocate for students through those channels.
The other thing is that I think it is important that the community knows that we do not direct the daily activities of our administrators or our teachers. We are there to give direction to the District Administrator and also to do the required statutory voting on items according to state law that we need to vote on, so, for instance, the referendum. That’s something that’s required by law that the board had to come to an agreement on. So I guess I look at it that we’re an oversight committee in a kind of way, for the whole district, but also advocating for students, because it is about the students.
William Wipperfurth (incumbent): We have two. One is that the school board has only one employee, and that’s the superintendent, and we have to work with him and review him every year. And the other one is that we have to pay attention to and be involved in the budget process, or the money process for the school district.
How do you define the role of individual school board members?
Baron: It’s gonna be tough if I get on the board, and I admire those seven members of the board—past and present—because you’re there to make a decision for so many people, but you’re also there to represent. People get voted on because people believe in you and think you are going to make decisions that they agree with, so obviously it’s a big balancing act where you want to put your feelings in there, but you also have to listen to what’s best for the kids and that may not always be —I have two in the district right now, so my decision might not be best for MY kid, but I need to look at the general population too and see what would be best for all of them the best that I can.
Bilse: Well, it takes seven people on the school board to come to an agreement, or at least four of the seven to come to an agreement. I think it is the role of each individual school board member to be willing to work with the administration and to work with one another to help accomplish the goals as I previously put forth. I think that right now in the School District of Lodi there are a lot of parties that are very polarized. I think that you have groups that are on very different ends of the spectrum and I think individual school board members are tasked with the job of trying to build bridges, trying to form some types of agreements, to reach a common ground, so that we can account for all people in the district’s wants, needs, desires, and to help to try to make them successful.
Dennis: Similar answer: looking out for the children. Obviously there are other circumstances and issues, as far as funding and whatnot, but generally speaking though, in my mind it’s to look out for the best interest of our children and our teachers and the community.
McKiernan: Each school board member is assigned–in Lodi and other school districts around Wisconsin–are assigned to committees–various subcommittees. So, at Lodi we do a lot of work through our subcommittees. As individual board members we attend subcommittee meeting, so for instance we come up with policy for the district, so there is that work that is done at that level. Also, as individual board members we have to be prepared for meetings. There’s a lot of time that goes into reading and preparing for the monthly board meeting–a lot behind the scenes that people probably don’t recognize always, and then also bringing in other ideas. So I think each board member brings a unique position to the board or a unique background, that allows us as a complete board to really function well.
Wipperfurth: As is always the case, each of us had different talents. And between those of us who have been on the board for a while and we know what our talents are and others they are asked, ‘What committees are you interested in? … Go toward those committees and do your homework,’ and according to your interactions with the rest of the board, they learn to have an understanding of your abilities, and gain a level of trust with you as far as your committee responsibilities are, so that when you come with a recommendation they can know that you’ve vetted the situation properly.
When did you decide that you wanted to run for school board?
Baron: Actually a week or two before the last election, I decided to be a write-in.
My daughter was a senior last year, so that was really, really tough. Everybody had to adjust, everybody had a tough year, but those seniors lost so much. And being a parent and just seeing that and feeling powerless—I went to the board meetings and I spoke, but I just felt like I wasn’t being heard.
And I wasn’t saying that I wanted them to pick everything that I said, but I expected that…I wasn’t the only one saying the same things—we were just kind of tossed aside. Like, ‘We’re going to listen to the CDC, we’re going to do this, we’re going to do this,’ and I was trying to explain that, being a small community it’s better. Because we could just base things on our community and not the whole world. Obviously, getting into bigger political offices that’s what you have to do, but the school board gets to just focus on our kids, which I find awesome.
So last year I did the write-in and I did not make it, and then I got a lot of support and people were saying, ‘Please, please, please, get your name on the ballot.’ And it probably is a little better, because I was pretty fired up when I did the write-in and I was, probably angry, and not…it’s been a year and I’ve gotten to calm down a little bit and just had to appreciate that hopefully my daughter and her classmates are stronger for this experience, but I also still have the drive—the motivation—and I feel like I’ve settled down a little bit.
Bilse: I have two sons, one of them graduated in 2018 and one graduated in 2020 from the Lodi School District. I started to become more involved in the goings-on of the school board and the school district when they got into high school. I started to attend meetings and I’ve continued to attend meetings whenever I’m able to fit them into my schedule and as I have been following the board I’ve come to the realization that I would very much like to have a seat at the table and to be able to make my opinions heard.
At a board meeting you have an opportunity to participate in public input, but much beyond that, you really don’t have the ability to say much, or express your thoughts at a board meeting. Of course you can talk to people individually and you can talk to people in the administration away from the meetings, but I really want to have a seat at the table. I really want to have a say in what’s going on, and I want to have a vote in setting policy.
So there are a couple of things recently that have led me to throw my hat into the ring. One, I wanted the citizens in the Lodi School District to have an option for who they voted for—when I decided to turn in my papers to get on the ballot to run for school board, I really didn’t know who was going to be up for re-election, or who would be running. I knew that there were two seats available and I was quite certain that the two incumbents were going to run again, but I wanted people to have an option. I didn’t know it would be two additional people—I didn’t know Heather and Nathan, when I put my papers in, were going to be running. But when talking to friends and talking with my family, we decided now is the right time.
Dennis: Actively applying to be on the ballot was earlier this month. I had been running as a write-in for a few years here. The last few years has really created my decision to run, being unhappy with how things were being handled.
The lack of responsibility of the current board members to discuss questions and hearing what parents have to say, and their lack thereof, trying to do what they want to do without listening to the parents in the community.
McKiernan: I joined the board in 2019. I’m a member of the Lodi FFA Alumni and it started as I had a question and I went to a committee meeting–I think it was Finance, or a Facilities meeting before they were merged– to inquire about the status of the greenhouse at the high school, because it was built in, I believe, 1997 when the high school was original, and it was in need of some maintenance or potentially rebuilding or doing something different there.
The students weren’t able to use it any more so I went to a couple board meetings like that and we had a working committee of about four people and we got some grants started and got some things going and then in the process I thought, ‘Maybe I should run for the school board.’
So part of the reason to run for school board was also that my grandfather was on the Lodi City Council for many years, and so it’s just one of those things that I thought I could give back to the community and kind of, in a different way, carry on that heritage in our family that we’re involved in community government.
Wipperfurth: It goes back a way. We needed to build a new school and somehow or another I got onto one of the committees and interestingly I wound up on a committee to find land to purchase for a school. And that’s kind of in my wheelhouse because I’m a farmer and how I look at land and what I see and what I do in my personal life, it kind of fits with that job.
So I was tasked with—and I was one of a number of people, I can’t remember how many—tasked with finding a potential property to build a new school. And I’m familiar with Lodi. If you’re up, you’re somewhat on a mountain and if you’re down, you’re in a swamp, literally. So being in a swamp puts you in a floodplain and that creates all kinds of issues for building large buildings. Whereas you don’t have those sorts of challenges if you go to more stable property.
So I helped find the land that the current middle school is on, although I was more interested in having it on the land just south of where it is, because we wouldn’t have to do so much excavation. But that wasn’t available at the time, and the owner’s son at the time was farming it and then the son had an accident, and we had originally sought to find a piece of land in late summer, fall, but then the owner’s son had an accident and was unable to continue farming, and then the next spring the owner wanted to know if we would be interested in talking and we started from there. I ran for the board about that time, but did not get elected. Then someone left the board because they moved out of the community and I was made aware of that and asked if I would be interested in participating and I put my name in and got accepted by the other six board members, and then when the election came up in the springtime, I got elected for the first time. That was a long time ago.
What has been your relationship to the school district?
Baron: We have four kids—my husband and I both grew up in Lodi, so we’re both Lodi graduates. I’ve had two daughters graduate from Lodi, and I have two sons in school right now. My husband and I own a small company in Lodi—a painting business—and I had the luxury of doing all the administrative work for that while still being a stay-at-home mom. So I got to do a lot of volunteering, I’ve coached a lot of youth sports, I actually ran the youth cheer program for over 10 years, and it was interesting volunteering because you get to see what those teachers go through. It gives you a new perspective for sure. Volunteering in the classroom—I suggest it to all parents, because they will get a new view of things.
So I’ve been involved for a while now, because of my children’s ages.
Bilse: A lot of what I stated previously: I grew up in Lodi, both my parents were teachers—my father taught at Lodi High School and I was actually in some of his classes, my mom taught at MATC—so I’ve been around the school district, basically, my entire life. Through my father’s experiences and then as I alluded to before, I became more aware of what was going on as my kids got into middle and high school.
I don’t know if it qualifies being around the school district, but through my kids in their youth, I basically coached, or helped coach, all of their sports and there was some interaction between the school and the club sports as well.
Dennis: I’ve been involved more the older my son gets. He has been enrolled in Lodi School District since 4K and he’s currently in first grade, and as a parent I want what’s best for my son and I don’t see that with the current board, so I’ve tried to be involved the best that I can and running for the board is the best way to do that.
McKiernan: I have a daughter that graduated in 2015 and she was in the Lodi School District from the time she was in kindergarten until she graduated in 2015. I actually went to third grade here, up at the old school. That was it–third grade. And I had Mrs. Meek, who was an awesome teacher, but anyhow…
Other than my daughter being at school, it would be the FFA Alumni, because I was really strong into FFA when I was in high school. And of course when my daughter got to be that age that she could be involved in that organization, I was really trying to get her involved, but I found that I didn’t get her so involved, but I did. Because it is awesome to see students go through that program and really become leaders and advance at the end. And then I did a lot of scholarship work with that organization also.
Wipperfurth: I went to school there. I have five children and they went to school there. And now I have grandchildren who are in the school. It’s kind of like the journey of a lifetime.
Everyone’s invested in something and I always wanted to participate in the workings of a large business, but I had no idea it was going to be a school…Everything is so different with a school—how they finance, the rules and regulations, and the laws they’ve got to follow—it’s very different from a large business, like, say, a co-op. And that’s part of the problem that leads us into the challenges for today.
How has the current environment in which we have a lot more higher stress and animosity toward school boards with dramatic cases within the county affected your decision to run for the school board?
Baron: It does make me nervous because people are…I feel that sadly there isn’t enough listening that is happening. There is a lot of, ‘You feel this way about this one thing, so you must feel this way about all this other stuff,’ and we have to get away from that. Because from the beginning of time, humans have had different feelings about different subjects, there is no across-the-board. But I feel like a lot of generalization is happening and I am just ready to take in all points of view.
Seeing how I felt—I’m not saying the board did, but I felt—I was getting tossed aside every time I spoke at that board meeting about, ‘Please, let the kids do this, open schools.’ I don’t want anyone else to feel that way, so if I get on the board, I’m really going to make sure that I have an open mind at all times and obviously I’m still going to put my opinion and thoughts into stuff, but I really…I hope, and I’m probably going to regret saying this, but I hope that I get a ton of emails every day hearing about different issues, because I know that it’s going to be tough, but I want to know what people are feeling, because sometimes I’ll be talking to people and I’ll have no idea that ‘this’ was happening, or they felt ‘that way.’
I would always feels some way and think, ‘this is an easy fix,’ and then you hear this and there’s a whole different side to everything.
Bilse: First off, I think being a school board member right now is a difficult decision. I think there are a lot of things they’re having to deal with that school boards in the past haven’t had to deal with, namely COVID, which can be a very polarizing issue. So with that said, I think they have a very difficult job to do, but with that also said, I think that there are some policies that they have pursued that I don’t necessarily agree with and some things they are looking at doing—or have looked at in the past—that I would be very strongly opposed to.
Again, I brought this up before, I think it’s very polarizing right now and that you have people who are on the extremes and I don’t think there are as many people in the middle working towards common ground. I consider myself fairly moderate and that’s one of the things I hope to be able to do if I am elected, to bring these different groups together and find common ground. Because I think both groups have valid points.
Dennis: That doesn’t affect me at all or scare me or sway me in any direction. Yes, it has become increasingly difficult with the current national and global issues, and the school board is getting more pressure than I think they ever have, and I agreed to run, but it does not concern me—you made an example of that member being afraid for their safety and that’s unfortunate, because that shouldn’t be how a school board is, they are public officials. But I am not concerned with that scenario. I’m here for our children and the community.
McKiernan: Really, I didn’t think twice about it. I think it has been stressful on everyone–everyone in the community, the school, the administrators, teachers, families, so it is what it is. And we still need people that are willing to step up and do the best job that they can even though it can be a tough environment, but we still need to make good decisions for our students, and for our staff, and for our community.
Wipperfurth:
There’s always a level of that there, so it really hasn’t. I come there to do a job and the animosity that people are feeling, some of that has to do with the availability of the Internet and you have people that have a thought and run to the keyboard and write that thought down in the form of a complaint to the school board. Whereas if they could take a breath and maybe wait 12 to 24 hours before they send that out, their thoughts would be answered or irrelevant.
People get emotional and the Internet is there and it’s fast, and you get that emotion into your email, but it’s not…a lot of times it is uninformed, or a lot of times they need to calm down and take a breath.
What lessons do you think we should take away from the process of the past two years with COVID, transitioning from closed schools and remote learning to alternative options and towards a current state of quasi-normality?
Baron: What I think: COVID is real. I have a feeling it’s going to be here forever, so I think it’s time that we have to start living with it instead of being so scared of it. Which I know, I’ve had people say, ‘I’ve had family members die,’ and unfortunately I know people who have passed away and I know people who have gotten extremely sick from it, and I don’t wish that on anybody, but there are other issues that are threatening our kids more than COVID that we’re not even addressing.
This past year right away when the shutdown happened you heard there are going to be mental health issues, and I’m not lying that I didn’t think, like, ‘Really?’ But yeah, there are major mental health issues, because humans are not meant to be locked up and kept isolated. We are social animals.
When it happened—that’s in hindsight, so people can say, ‘you should have done this,’ ‘you should have done this,’ and I actually thought the class of 2020 was going to have a graduation ceremony. I thought, ‘No way are we going to stay closed like this.’ Because right from the get-go they were saying it’s not as dangerous to kids as everyone is saying, and that’s why I was so frustrated with the school because we were basically hurting our kids over this. But I just feel like at that moment—when the CDC was saying stuff, no-one did know anything, I just felt like a school, especially after a summer…
Unfortunately 2020 happened, and that class I feel horrendous for, I just felt so bad that they didn’t get a graduation ceremony. I figured that we have all summer to figure this out, so when the school year started in 2020, which would have been my daughter’s senior year, I thought they’re probably going to have the choice where the kids have the option of virtual or in-class, because parents were saying, ‘I want my kids in school.’ And then they said, ‘No, we’re going to shut it all down.’ That was shocking, just because—and that was back then—I was shocked, not just in hindsight—I feel like because there was such an unknown we should have just listened to the parents and what they wanted and given it a shot. Because now I feel like we’ve just established this and now, it’s like, ‘what do we do now?’
Bilse: I think that with regards to anything COVID-related, my whole approach to it is that I want the kids to be able to be in school, in person. And this goes back to what I said a little bit before, that I think that the school board—well, not just the school board, but all school boards—have been faced with a nearly impossible situation of trying to navigate COVID, and not having guidance as far as what to do, and basically having to come up with policies essentially on their own, even though they may have been looking for guidance. I think one of the lessons learned is that it is okay to be cautious with rolling back restrictions.
I know that there are many, many people that would love to see masks go away on students. I think that’s a real slippery slope because, again, everything that I would push for as far as policy would be with the goal of keeping the kids in the school and in person learning.
And again, I think that it is good to be cautious with what the school board does with regards to policies as it pertains to COVID and keeping people safe. Caution, caution, caution, and slow, slow, slow, because I don’t want to see the bus drivers get COVID and then we don’t have any way to get the kids to school. I don’t want to see the teachers put in harm’s way and contract COVID and be out of school and there not be bodies there to be able to teach the kids and have them need to go back to virtual. I just don’t want to go back to virtual, because we lived through that my son’s second half of his senior year—that’s when it first started. And I know that last year…there was essentially a year that kids, particularly seniors, lost their ability to go to in-person school and lost all those experiences. I don’t want to see that happen again. If there’s any way to prevent it or if there are things we can do to minimize going back to that.
Dennis: I believe it is still a learning process. Back in 2020, looking back in hindsight, was that the best way to handle it? Probably not. The going back and forth now with the virtual-non-virtual…I want to see our children in the classroom looking at the teacher face-to-face—not virtual learning.
We’re learning every day and it depends on what the guidelines may be or looking at, because those guidelines are changing daily also. So that’s a difficult question to give you a direct response.
McKiernan: That we all have to be flexible and open minded and that I think a smaller school district like Lodi can make changes more rapidly and adjust more-so than a larger school district.
The other thing would be that, again, everybody brings something different to the table as far as ideas. And it’s about thinking outside the box about what we can do with the resources that we have.
Wipperfurth: According to the research that I’ve done, a normal pandemic lasts about 18 months and we’re cruising along toward two years, and it has knocked a lot of people off of their axis. And it’s new territory to them and they don’t know who to turn to or who to trust, and there are working parents and they are counting on schools to not only educate their kids, but to keep them safe.
And of course last year we weren’t able to have them in school except non-English students and special needs students, and that’s only a small portion of our population. And so that put the brunt of the situation to keep the kids safe in their own homes. So that made life for working parents very difficult. And we didn’t really have choices for us taking information from people with different education and different perspectives. And that’s a thing with this pandemic, it’s always changing and we’re always learning, so that means the requirements change. Some people don’t like change, but for the most part we’ve been able to get the kids back in school. And yes, they have to mask up, and I’m not saying that any of these plans are perfect, but this is what we are being told is the best chance for keeping kid safe, healthy and in school. We listened to the medical advisory board, because that’s what they’re trained for.
We couldn’t get anyone from any level—the federal level, the state level, the county level—to step up and give us any guidance. Nobody wanted to step out and say anything.
As far as the animosity, that comes from—maybe a lot of people get their information from Facebook and that’s not a reputable source, or they hear about something that they don’t know about that we’ve planned for and vetted the situation. There’s a lot of planning that goes on behind the scenes that people don’t know about. We have meetings monthly, and that’s just committees plus our regular board meeting, and we’re always getting information through school on our computers, though this year it has finally slowed down to that it isn’t seven days a week. Last year during the pandemic there were active decisions being made seven days a week.
What is the biggest challenge for students right now?
Baron: Mental health is really scary to me, partly because my daughter struggled with it her senior year and she has had friends deal with it, and I worry because mental health issues can lead to substance abuse and that scares me…as an older, high schooler kid.
Younger kids, I’m scared for them because I think that the media and society in general has put so much fear in them. I was hearing little kids worried that if they went to school they were going to kill somebody. Kids should not be worrying about that when they’re that young. We need to talk more and give them more of a voice.
That’s one thing that I’m worried about with our youth too, that we are so controlling sometimes —‘You don’t have an option; you’re fine, you do this, you do this, you do this.’ And then you graduate and you have to go out and face the world and ‘good luck’ and make all these decisions.
I’m not saying kids should have free rein over everything, but I know, as a parent, we are huge into discussions. If my kids want to go do something that they don’t think they’re going to be allowed to do, there’s not just ‘no.’ There is discussion, like, ‘let’s figure this out together.’
And I think that’s just how I think it should be more, because I don’t want kids growing up feeling like they don’t have a voice.
Bilse: I think that life beyond school is difficult and there are a lot of choices that kids have to make regarding their future, and I think that anything that the school, the administrators, the teachers, the board, the people that touch the students’ lives can do to help prepare them for life after high school, should be what our goal is to do. I believe I’m repeating myself on some of this, but I don’t believe every student has the same needs as far as what they get out of school, and I think that it’s important to try to identify what the needs are of each individual student and help tailor their experiences to allow them to meet their goals and to be happy and successful, whatever their definition of that is once they are graduated from the Lodi School District.
Dennis: Having to follow these changing guidelines that are changing daily. A plan needs to be put into place and I know that’s a difficult topic. The majority of kids need structure and many of them are handling it well and others are not at all.
Mental health is a major issue and a concern for me also, because these children have to wear masks to go to practice or…I hate to revert back to masking, but for me that’s a major issue. And I feel they’re being forced by an agenda, not being allowed to enlighten their minds.
McKiernan: I think the biggest challenge for students right now–and it’s probably divided between primary and elementary, and middle school and high school–so I think we have a lot of mental health and social-emotional issues going on with students right now.
For the primary and elementary age students it’s more social-emotional because they have not had the opportunity to…a lot of these students do not know a normal school day. They have only been to school virtually or with masking, so it is very difficult for some of those smaller students to learn those emotional cues with wearing masks.
And I would say for a lot of the older students it’s a lot of the social activities–everything with the sports and extracurriculars–that they’re different, they’re not normal, and you’re still seeing a lot of mental health issues with that. So that’s definitely one of the big things and one of the big things we would like to have more resources for.
Wipperfurth: Kids in general have a tight focus. They want to come to school and if you place a … they’re willing to wear a mask in order to be in school in that environment and that involves being around their teachers and their fellow students. They’re willing to make those accommodations and I didn’t say it’s easy, but parents seem to be having a difficult time. I’m not telling you it’s perfect, but according to the information we get from the CDC and our medical that gives us the best chance to keep kids safe and in school. There’s nothing perfect, it’s kind of a risk management.
What is the biggest challenge for parents?
Baron: That’s a list of 5,000 things…Right now, raising your child to be open minded—especially in today’s world.
And making sure they can talk to you about anything, whether it be COVID, politics, the major stuff, or just the little things like something that happened at school. I just think communication is so important, that if you don’t have that with your kid, then that just branches into so many different problems.
But it’s hard. I have two girls and two boys, and talking to high school and middle school boys and trying to get them to open up, that’s hard work. So, just raising them to be independent, I would think.
Bilse: Right now I think that times are very challenging with everything that is going on with COVID and how that has significantly disrupted peoples’ lives. I think it has made learning, for students, and families as an extension, significantly more difficult than what it was before we were in this pandemic. I think it is a major issue in regards to students and learning. I think it is a major issue with mental health of students and I think that is a very important reason to get the kids in school for in person learning and should be a top priority of the administration and of the school board.
Dennis: Keeping them well educated and providing a structure. It’s difficult and particularly with what we just discussed.
Trying to navigate through what is being said, for example with the CDC, the media—how do we fix this and have a solution that works best for our children.
McKiernan: As a parent I would have said the challenge of having your schedule change on a dime, and the stress that comes with trying to accommodate that had to have been…it’s just horrible. You never know and it’s every day at a time. You have to take the right attitude.
We have learned some things, on a positive note. We’ve learned with Zoom or video conferencing that we can do parent-teacher conferences, for instance, so we’ve learned some stuff out of the pandemic as well, of things that I think will stay in place, because I think it is more convenient for a parent to log on and do a parent Zoom conference than to have to actually physically go to the school. So there are some things that are probably going to be continued to be offered even after we’re fully through the pandemic.
Wipperfurth: A lot of it has to do with COVID and the challenges going on in their personal lives and then there are stresses and the kids pick that up and they bring that stress with them to school. So the number of kids that had challenges in a class two years ago might have been one to five in a class, and I’m talking about a classroom of 18 to 20—however many—students. Whereas now kids are picking up more stress from their families, so there are more children exhibiting adult challenges in the classroom.
The other thing is the political atmosphere with the presidential election a little over a year ago. Some people have not been able to accept any of that and just believe…figure out what they can control and what they can’t, and so they brought up an aggressive attitude into the schools. They’ve decided that the only place they can control anything is at the school level and so they’re vocal and can be negative.
What is the biggest challenge for teachers?
Baron: Teachers have it, I think, extremely tough right now. Without actually knowing what I’m talking about, I feel like, unfortunately, politics has been brought into teaching style—the classroom—a lot more than it used to. Which really irritates me because we’re sending kids to school to learn history, math, English, and I am all about discussion classes too—especially high school, get those kids to talk about major issues in the world and politics and all that—but I am not sending my kid to school for your opinion on something.
So that’s got to be really challenging for a teacher, when they feel really passionate about something, but really they shouldn’t be teaching that. They have to have kids being open-minded about stuff. But also some of it is definitely called-for by parents.
Parents need to know what’s going on every day in their kids’ lives, obviously, but teachers always…I’m sorry, but parents can sometimes get in the way too, of teachers teaching. And I’m not saying…I just feel like it should be more about working together, and I feel especially nowadays, for some reason, this whole separation has happened. But I applaud teachers, I could not do it. I don’t always have my filter on and they always have to, which has got to be really, really hard.
Bilse: Some of this comes from my experience being raised by a teacher, but I think that being a teacher is a difficult job. I think that people that choose to go into that profession should be commended, because there are so many different things that they have to deal with.
They have to interact with all of their students, they have to interact with the administration and their bosses at school, and they have to interact with parents. Again, I think teaching in this current environment where everything is more difficult with COVID, makes it all that more challenging for the teachers to be able to be successful and effective and be able to provide the level of instruction that they want to be able to provide.
But I think that they are being pulled in all sorts of different directions and it’s an important part of a board member’s job to be able to give them the tools that they need to be able to be effective and successful. I think it’s part of the board member’s responsibility to listen to teachers, because they know best of what they need.
It’s not for me to tell them what they need to do their jobs effectively. We need to listen to them to be able to provide for them what they need, whether that’s communicating with a parent who may have a concern about what’s going on in a classroom and trying to reach some kind of agreement or common ground, or compromise so that teacher feels they can effectively perform the duties of their job.
But I commend people who go into the profession. I was raised by two teachers and I didn’t go into the teaching profession in part because I saw what challenges they had. So I’m very respectful of the profession and very grateful for what they do.
Dennis: Again, navigating and trying to get back to some sort of normalcy and I know that the teachers are struggling as well. There’s bad eggs in every—children, parents, teachers, etc.—I do believe the majority of Lodi school teachers are doing a phenomenal job and want to see our kids in school, and I commend them for that. They’re struggling as well.
Finding normalcy—for all three of those, how can we get back to that.
McKiernan: The number one challenge for teachers is that they do not have enough time for preparation. They’re dealing with a lot of issues in the classroom with–how do I put this in a positive way–students acting out. They have to enforce the mask mandates, so a lot of their time is consumed with these additional things that they now have to do that were not really a part of teaching. And so, it takes away from time for teaching and preparation for teaching.
And then also, on top of that, we just are short staffed. We have hired a permanent substitute for each school, but it is still hard to cover some days with people potentially being out and also not having enough—we have some educational assistance openings yet that haven’t been filled— and so covering for those positions, it makes it kinda hard. We have situations where we have administrators teaching instead of doing their job.
There are a lot of people who have gotten out of teaching, unfortunately. It’s a trend.
Wipperfurth: Dealing with the increased mental stress of the students, the different mitigation challenges with COVID, and then the speed at which their own lives occur—which you’re talking about moms or dads that probably have their own family and they have their own family interests and personal interests, and it just wears them out.
The other challenges go back to when Act 10 came in to play with Governor [Scott] Walker’s legislature, to where they killed the teachers’ union. So on the one hand they may have thought that was the way to go and that’s what they did, but what it created is that all of our teachers are independent contractors. So some of them have a skill set that is very valuable to other school districts. Other school districts approach our teachers and they can monetarily pry them away from our district. If we’re going to keep our best and our brightest, we have to pay.
In our last referendum which will be ending in June of this year, a portion of the salaries comes from the referendum and as we have done the research to prepare for the next referendum, some other things have come into play: number one, we have to raise their wages and we have to do so at least in relationship to inflation, which is much more than one or two percent.
The other thing in the referendum that is handicapping us, is that the state legislature voted to give us no increases to compensate for inflation, so for our district, that lack of revenue from the state comes to about $1.3 million a year, so the only way we can make that up is to cover it in the upcoming referendum. The last time we had a referendum, we had $1.7 million for operating, so we need that, plus $1.3, and that takes you to $3 million, and by the time you account for inflation and that you need to raise wages, I think that takes us to the number of $3.85 million or $3.87 million.
The other thing is going back to the way we get funded. Whenever the Town of Lodi gets revalued—and they did this year—there’s always people that express how unhappy they are with the amount of the tax increase. Well, we don’t have anything to do with that. And what they don’t understand is that when they get their tax bill, it’s going to tell them how much goes toward education, and because these people live in the School District of Lodi, they think that money comes to the Lodi School District. It does not. That money goes to the state and the state redistributes it and Lodi is considered a property-rich district—and so not all the districts around the state are that way. And the other thing is the legislature since Act 10 have increased voucher schools so they skim the money off for voucher schools and give what’s left to public schools.
So to put that into perspective, I believe last we got $2800 per student from the state and it cost us $11,000 or $12,000 per student. The only way to make that up is with a referendum. First they take that money and put on your tax bill that it’s going toward education, but then they don’t give it to the district in which you live. And the only way for the district in which you live to survive—in this case Lodi—is to come back and go directly to the people and ask them for a referendum that raises their taxes.
The only thing that I can tell you about that is that the last referendum passed at $11.11 per mill and this time we’re looking at a referendum that goes down a little bit to $11. The board, over the years, has tried to keep that flat, because although there are times when you can lower it, you might go to the next year and then you’ve got to raise it and you’ve got people unhappy because of the change and their taxes going up or down. So we’ve taken the track to keep it flat and with all the regulation that they have in the school laws, sometimes it allows us to pay off some of our longterm debt.
How would you approach the ongoing issue of teacher turnover and burnout?
Baron: I think this is a new thing in Lodi, but I’m not positive from what I’ve heard. I think teachers have an opportunity to voice their concerns to the board, which I think is amazing.
I think we need to be constantly checking on these teachers and making sure they’re happy. Because they hear it from the parents, they have to deal with the students that don’t want to be there, I’m surprised more teachers don’t burn out. It’s got to be exhausting. So I think that the board and teachers need to be communicating.
I don’t even know if this is allowed, but when I’m on the board, I plan on going into the classrooms and just listening and seeing, because I want to see what they have to deal with.
When I volunteered, it was when my kids were little and it was up to maybe middle school, but they don’t need as many volunteers in high school, so I never really did that much. But we need to constantly be making sure they’re happy, because we don’t want to lose the good ones, obviously…which I think Lodi has a lot of.
Bilse: Through school board meetings this topic, periodically I have heard this come up. I think the way to help keep and retain effective and successful and good teachers is in part what I was previously discussing: to listen to them, to try to help them if they are having any difficulties whether it be with a student or whether it be with a parent or group of parents to try to reach a common ground and compromise, and provide them with tools that the need. I think that listening to the people who are doing the job and them knowing what works, what doesn’t work, and what we can do to put them in the best position to succeed, I think would go a long way in retention and trying to minimize burnout.
I know it’s not just teachers, over the past few years with COVID there has been a lot of burnout in a lot of different professions. But being aware of it, and being there to be able to listen to concerns or needs and be able the best that I can to help them with that, I think, goes a long way to help with retention and burnout. Personally, I don’t know if its as much of an issue with just paying people more, I think it’s more of putting them in an environment to be successful and be happy with the work that they’re doing, which I’m sure is much easier to say all this than to put it into practice.
Dennis: It’s not just in the teachers’ industry that seems to be the normal trend that with all aspects—not just teaching. That’s extremely unfortunate. Twenty years ago when I was in school there wasn’t that much pressure as there is nowadays. The burnout rate is unfortunate. Also as a teacher, you decided that as your career to teach our youth and our future, and unfortunately we are going to lose a few right now due to the climate. Is that a good thing? Perhaps. And it could be a terrible thing. I don’t feel that a certain policy one way or the other under the current climate would change the burnout rate. That’s another difficult one.
In my current example, my child—4K, kindergarten, and his first grade teacher—they’ve all been wonderful. And they are striving to teach these children, they love their job, and they’re trying to make it work the best that they can, and I commend them for doing what they’ve been doing.
McKiernan: What we would like to see and what is part of the referendum, is the ability to give some pay increases, because we are behind. We are behind as far as recruiting new teachers and retaining teachers. We need to have that flexibility and be able to pay them more. That’s by far number one. The other thing would be benefits–that we have to offer competitive benefits against other districts.
The other thing that we’ve talked about is that teachers, they need, again they need more prep time and more time to collaborate together. So those are some of the things we would like to work on.
Wipperfurth: I can tell you that goes directly back to Act 10 again. Our people who come into the field of education don’t do it for the money, they do it because that’s what they’re passionate about. So, I kind of addressed that earlier when I said that in this referendum, if we get it passed, their wages will be going up.
People like to suggest that teachers are overpaid or that they only work nine months—-well, that ‘nine months’ thing is gone. They don’t have three months off in the summertime. That is gone. We have a number of activities that we require them to do and often they do that and they aren’t in front of students, so there’s no three months off—it isn’t a part-time job. THat’s all been changed. We’ve got to get it so they can afford to live, and without a second or part-time job. I didn’t mention that earlier, but in order to live and to pay off student debt and that kind of thing, a lot of our teachers have a second job to try to make it.
What is the school board’s role in determining curriculum?
Baron: They definitely need to know— it shouldn’t be a thing where they say, ‘Do whatever you want.’ But they need to really talk to the teachers and get their say on that.
It should not just be…sometimes I feel like what’s written on paper sounds great, and then in reality, it’s not good, or it doesn’t make sense. And considering that teachers are the ones teaching that curriculum, and seeing the kids and how they respond to it or learn from it, it needs to be very open communication between them.
But also the board needs to listen to the parents too and see what they want their kids to learn…to a line. Obviously we can’t do everything the parents want in the classrooms. But teachers need to be a huge part of that decision-making.
Bilse: I think the school board has a major role in working with the administration in determining curriculum. I think that the school board has to have a say in what final curriculum is going to be that is presented to the students. I think it is a partnership with the school board, teachers and administration but I certainly believe the school board has a role.
Dennis: There is federal mandate already in place that we have to meet certain guidelines across the nation. Each state also has their own mandate that they have to meet X guidelines for the state. I do believe that the board should have the decision to change the curriculum slightly within reason, providing more adequate teaching to our children. It should also be a topic of discussion with the parents as well as a school board member representing the community and not just one viewpoint.
McKiernan: Actually we do have a say in the direction of curriculum through our Curriculum Committee. It would start with our curriculum committee and then it would move to the board. Now do we approve certain curriculum modules or purchasing of books? No. That is left up to the administration and then the teaching staff who is reporting to the administration. So, we don’t get totally involved in all the details of curriculum. We have a general…for instance we vote-in graduation requirements and that type of thing, so there’s a basic directive given from the board, but we do not oversee the day-to-day purchases of things.
Wipperfurth: Remember that I said that all of our jobs are made up in committees? And some of our board members are very good at that kind of thing—that’s what they’re passionate about. They sit in on that discussion of programming and that kind of thing and get highly involved in that, whereas, for me, when that group of people—there would be three people and I’ve been on the board long enough that I don’t have to quiz them openly to see if they did their job—I know they did their job. So then I take their recommendation, otherwise the only way to do it would be that I would have to be in all those committees and that would be a full-time job. And I’ve got another job.
Do you support the Lodi School District adopting a program of having a full-time police school resource officer?
Baron: I’ve got mixed emotions on that one. First of all, it feels like a little bit of a risk to bring law enforcement into the school because for one thing I would worry it would all be on the officer now. So it’s like, ‘Oh, you did that, go do that, you have to deal with it, you have to deal with it.’ We don’t need these kids to get records for doing something that normally would have been just dealt with at school. So that’s where I’m nervous.
At the same time, would it make troubled kids—kids that get in trouble often—would it make them wake up a little bit and say, ‘Hey, we have an officer here, are you ready to deal with that consequence?’
So, it would almost be like, maybe…I don’t know if we need an officer there all the time, we are still ‘Little Lodi’ and I don’t know if we would have that many issues. Again, to be honest, if I was on the board and this was coming up, I would probably talk to all the principals and say, ‘What do you deal with on a daily basis?’ But it would be nice to almost have one on-call, but I don’t know if we need to have one present every day. I just don’t think that’s necessary.
Bilse: I don’t pretend to know the ins and outs of everything that goes on over there, but on the surface, I would not be in favor of a police officer, or SRO officer there on a full-time basis.
Now if I were on the school board and there were information that were brought to light that I don’t know of now, I would certainly consider that and depending on what the information is, I could change my mind. But what I know now—where I stand now—I would not be in favor of that and I’m not sure what the need is that they would be trying to address or feel the need to address by having a police officer there on a full-time basis.
From where I sit right now, I don’t think that’s something the Lodi High School or the Lodi School District needs. I’m opposed to that. I think the resources for that position could be better used elsewhere. I would rather see it used for learning—another advisor, another counselor or another teacher or a substitute teacher to help keep the school open if people are out sick. I would rather see the resources for that position put somewhere else.
Dennis: Our district, I do not feel, has the immediate threats to allocate funding to provide and SRO. That’s one thing that I love about our community. We’re small and very close knit. Thankfully I do not see in this community, currently, that we need to allocate those resources to create an SRO. Larger towns—I’m originally from Sun Prairie and we had an SRO, but the population density is far greater than the Lodi population. Thankfully, I have not seen the need. I’m not opposed to it, but I haven’t seen the need to allocate the resources towards that. I do want to keep our children safe.
McKiernan: I am in support of an SRO officer, but I do question if Lodi is a large enough school for a full-time position. Of course there is a funding issue, getting funding for it.
I feel that it would be good for the community in a way of developing relationships with students and the other thing is that it is spread over…right now the City of Lodi is taking the expense if we need a traffic patrol at the school or if we, say, have an officer called to the high school for am issue, that’s all on the city taxpayers, but yet we have nine municipalities that are in the school district. So it would kind of equalize the expense to taxpayers, instead of having the City of Lodi taxpayers take on that burden.
Wipperfurth: I’ve had an interest in that for many years, but it has always come down to—number one—the funding of it, and number two, you’ve got to have the right person with the right personality to do that job. So we just discussed that in the finance meeting last Wednesday and we got a good presentation from the mayor and the police chief, but from past experience things were really similar to what they were in earlier years. But it comes down to coming up with the money.
We have a list of priorities already for the referendum and that would be a yearly. I’ve come up with a few thoughts that might help that out, but that has to be discussed internally, because I don’t have all the details and I need more attention to detail on an idea that I’ve got and other people could bring that—maybe the business manager or what-have-you.
But it would be an asset to our kids so that they would be able to have a relationship with a person much like they do with their own teachers, so when they come in contact with a police officer that it’s not an uncomfortable situation for them—they know who they can trust and can move forward.
I know that any time you put three schools together—or any schools together—there’s an increase in traffic for a short period of time, but people just have to understand that that there’s nothing really you can do to change it. There are things that have been discussed, but they haven’t been a fix that people can drive through to the schools at a high rate of speed and have their children dropped off and then leave. Whenever you have a high concentration of cars, it just takes some patience.
How does your personal or professional history inform your approach to the board?
Baron: I was a very young mother, so I actually had our first child a month after graduation. And my husband went to college and I stayed home. I worked here and there and did a little bit of schooling, and then we moved back to Lodi so she could go to kindergarten here.
We had a kindergartener and I was 23-years-old. So being a young mom, I think I was able to … we tend to forget how childhood can be, so especially when I was raising my older ones—and even now I think it has carried over, because it was a refresher every time—I can just relate to the kids’ struggles.
And having four kids, I think they are all so different. Different personalities, and they all learn differently, so helping with the schoolwork was always a different sort of deal, talking to them, because I have to talk a certain way, and then just seeing all the kids brought into our house—the different friends, the different backgrounds, the different struggles. We had the ‘all-American’ kids if you want to call them—they did all the sports and they aced all the classes, and then we had the kids that didn’t really care for school and didn’t want to do the sports, but guess what, they worked their butts off.
I just saw a lot through all the years of that, and then with my husband having his business, it kept growing, so I ended up doing all the administration work—payroll and the office work—and that has made me…first of all, I appreciate hard work, because he has grown that and he always says ‘we have grown it,’ but just going from having no money to growing and having a better lifestyle now. Budgeting and obviously with school you have to…that’s why I’m…I kind of like to budget and do all that and so I’m excited to get into all of that.
But just seeing all those years of coaching and volunteering and being around all those different people, I feel like I have a pretty open mind when it comes to other peoples’ struggles. It’s not just what I’ve dealt with, I feel like when I’m on the board I hope to keep that open mind and really listen to people.
Bilse: I think that the most obvious would be my medical background (as an orthopedic physician assistant) and how my medical background would influence my decisions related to COVID and the policies that the school district or school board would put in place regarding COVID mitigation moving forward or how we get back to as close to normal as possible. I think that’s the biggest one.
Dennis: You can’t please everybody and as a businessman I stand behind my product and I sell my product and I deliver quality and nothing less. From a similar standpoint if I am elected as a board member, I have my beliefs that we need change and we need to create a better future for our children and that’s what I hope to be elected for and to deliver.
McKiernan: I have a pretty diverse background, so I have a degree from UW-Madison–dairy science and agriculture economics, with a minor, or option, in business and industry.
From there I’ve worked many different positions in sales and marketing, customer service, accounting, general management, human resources, and then I did co-own a construction company for about eight years, and that’s part of the real estate tie-in. And I’ve been a licensed realtor since 1996. And then I also do work Kalscheur Implement.
So I do have a different kind of background, but I would say more the accounting side is what I really bring to the table…details and being able to figure out numbers in my head. And contracts. In real estate you do a lot of contracts and it’s all contractual law. So that’s another thing, reading through contracts and things like that.
Wipperfurth:
Well I have a lot of experience as a board member and I know some people would say that it’s really easy to veer off the course, but I’ve had the fun of watching people grow and that’s what we do at Lodi. We don’t just grow kids, we grow people. That means teachers, administrators, heck, I’m even watching board members grow.
There’s a steep learning curve on the board and you can just about see as the board members—maybe they’ve been on for a year or more—they become more aware of the level of decisions and who has an understanding of that and then they ask questions, and it might not be in a meeting, it might be on the way into the meeting. I had a lady stop me and say, ‘Bill, what are we going to do about the referendum?’ So this would be a question for last month, and so I said, ‘The state changed how we can go to referendum. We can only go to referendum to ask two referendum questions per year.
If we go to referendum this spring and we put an operating and a maintenance question on, and they don’t get passed, we don’t have the legal ability to ask at any other time during the year. And so as of July 1, in this case, our apportion of funding that it takes for the school district to operate, would not be there. And we would have to cut back more in the form of teachers and etc. and opportunities for kids. When Governor Walker was in and they did Act 10 we had done our annual meeting in October 2012, or something like that, so we had done our budget for the whole next year. And the legislature finally came back and told us what they were going to do for education a month later and they cut a million and three-quarters out of our budget. So that gave us from November of that year, to July 1 of the next year financially what we were going to have to cut out to function as a school. And the truth of the matter is that our budget is between 70 and 80% goes right to people—because we’re a people-oriented business—and that meant we had to cut those jobs. So the kids that came through at that time got the best education we could afford.
In today’s world, students that are going to go to college or some sort of advanced training, we have some of them graduate in the first semester as seniors and they can go on and start on that education process. They can come back and graduate with the group, but their responsibilities to daily attend classes in the Lodi District are finished. So that’s one of the things.
It has really changed over the years.
One candidate will be eliminated in the Feb. 15 primary, with two school board members ultimately elected in the Spring Election on April 5. For more information about voting, registration, and your local polling place, visit MyVote.Wi.Gov.