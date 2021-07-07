Columbia County Public Health will be hosting a free walk-in clinic for the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (one and done) COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, July 16, at Reach Out Lodi, 601 Clark Street, Lodi, WI from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Follow directional signs to enter the facility. Appointments are not necessary, however if you would like to register ahead of time, please visit vaccinate.wi.gov (you do not need to choose a clinic site/time/date when pre-registering). We request you practice social distancing and wear a mask in the clinic.
You must be 18 years of age for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Pfizer is available for ages 12 and up and the second dose will be provided on Aug. 6. Those under 18 years of age must have parent/guardian consent. You must be able to stay on site for a 15-minute observation period after receiving either vaccine.
For further guidance and up to date information, visit: https://www.co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/tabid/9196/Default.aspx