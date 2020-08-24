It is with great sadness that Sheriff Mahoney informs the public of the passing of Deputy Richard “Rick” Treadwell, 61, due to COVID-19.
Deputy Treadwell was sworn in as deputy sheriff on May 8, 1995. He was promoted to the rank of DIII-Training Deputy on April 23, 2000. Treadwell was a dedicated valued member of our training team. Among his many areas of expertise, Rick was a Recruiter, EVOC Instructor, Firearms Instructor and CPR Instructor. He also instructed at the DCSO Jail Academy and Law Enforcement Academy.
All evidence indicates that Deputy Treadwell contracted COVID-19 while on duty. As such, this is being treated as a line of duty death, the first COVID-19 law enforcement line of duty death in the state
Treadwell leaves behind his wife and their three adult children, as well as many friends, students and co-workers.
Funeral arrangements with Law Enforcement honors are pending.
