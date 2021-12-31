As of Dec. 22, Columbia County Public Health is reporting that 62% of all county residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations have received their full dosage.
There’s an additional 3.5% that have received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
Of those eligible for vaccines, the highest rate is among the resident aged 65 and older, where 86.9% of that population has received their full vaccine (9,466 people). There have been 78.2% of those aged 55-64 in the county to complete the vaccination process, followed by those aged 45-54 (69.7%), aged 35-44 (62.7%), aged 18-24 (61.9%), aged 12-17 (56.8%), and those aged 25-34 (54.2%). The most recent age group eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine are those aged 5-11, which has seen a 15.9% rate as of Dec. 22.
Of the 9,148 positive tests among county residents as of the Dec. 22 report, 19% are from those aged 17 and under (1,738 people). Those aged 35-44 account for 16% of positives (1,463 people), followed by those aged 25-34 (15.7%, 1,432 people), ages 45-54 (14.4%, 1,317 people), ages 55-64 (13.1%, 1,198 people), ages 65 and older (12.2%, 1,115 people), and ages 18-24 (9.7%, 995 people).
The 9,148 confirmed positive cases are 578 more than CCPH’s previous update on Dec. 8. There have also been 86 county deaths, four more than reported on Dec. 8.
Currently, there are 50 active investigations in the county, with 27 being in educational facilities — there are 11 in long-term care facilities, nine in non-health care workplaces, two in health care facilities and one in a group housing facility.
The COVID-19 activity level in Columbia County is at a “critically high” level, according to CCPH. The COVID-19 percent positive is at a “high” level, as is the level of community transmission.
COVID cases in local schools
The Poynette School District has had 131 reported positives cases among students and staff within its schools since the beginning of the school year. Most recently, it had five cases reported during the short week before the holiday break. In the three weeks prior, there were 37 cases reported.
Starting on Jan. 3, the Poynette schools will go to face coverings being “strongly recommended” instead of required. There are plans in place if the COVID levels in each of the three schools, or district, goes back on the rise.
In the Lodi School District, there has been 96 reported positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff since the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
Additionally, there have been 444 close contacts identified from those 96 cases.
Of the more than 1,700 district students and staff, it equates to 5.53% of the district having reported a positive case this year. However, more than 25% of the district’s population has been deemed a close contact throughout the year.